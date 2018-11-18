Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Police called on diplomats as APEC summit tensions boil over

The police were called when Chinese officials attempted to "barge" into the office of Papua New Guinea's foreign minister, it emerged Sunday, as APEC summit tensions boiled over.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tensions have been high at the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea after a spat between the United States and China play

Tensions have been high at the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea after a spat between the United States and China

(AFP)

The police were called when Chinese officials attempted to "barge" into the office of Papua New Guinea's foreign minister, it emerged Sunday, as APEC summit tensions boiled over.

The Chinese delegates "tried to barge in" to Rimbink Pato's Port Moresby office Saturday, in an eleventh-hour bid to influence a summit draft communique, but were denied entry, three sources with knowledge of the situation told AFP.

"Police were posted outside the minister's office after they tried to barge in," one source privy to summit negotiations told AFP, requesting anonymity.

The diplomatic incident came with tensions already high at a summit of Asian-Pacific leaders that has been overshadowed by a spat between the United States and China.

Pato had refused to meet with the delegates, according to a source, who said: "It's not appropriate for the minister to negotiate solo with the Chinese. The Chinese negotiating officials know this."

The minister himself sought to downplay the incident, telling AFP: "There wasn't an issue."

The Chinese delegation has yet to comment publicly on the incident but was set to hold a news conference later Sunday.

APEC nations usually agree a joint statement but officials are struggling to bridge deep divides on trade policy and admit that a formal communique may not be issued.

This is not the first time Chinese officials have been involved in a tense incident at a regional meeting.

At the Pacific Islands Forum in September, Nauru's president demanded China apologise after its delegation walked out of a meeting when the host refused to let an envoy speak until island leaders had finished.

"They're not our friends. They just need us for their own purposes," President Baron Waqa said at the time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romania could challenge Russian grip on Europe's energy Romania could challenge Russian grip on Europe's energy
Bainimarama narrowly retains power in Fiji Bainimarama narrowly retains power in Fiji
Cyclone death toll in southeast India hits 33: official Cyclone death toll in southeast India hits 33: official
Migrant caravan faces cold welcome, few options at US-Mexico border Migrant caravan faces cold welcome, few options at US-Mexico border
Trump says he has written answers to Russia probe questions Trump says he has written answers to Russia probe questions
Accra waterfront development leaves artists fearful Accra waterfront development leaves artists fearful

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Pence pulls U-turn, will stay overnight in Papua New Guinea
US, China in APEC cruise ship clash on trade, influence
Protectionism 'doomed to failure': China's Xi
Finance APEC host Papua New Guinea doesn't need cheap cash and hollow promises, it needs a genuine solution
Politics Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit Darwin, Australia since the city was bombed during World War II
APEC summit: the Xi show by the sea shore
Politics The poorest nation in the Pacific will host its richest economic get-together, and it could descend into a dash for cash
Papua New Guinea is rich in resources but poor in health
Politics Japan's PM to visit Australia's Darwin for the first time since WWII Japan bombed it worse than Pearl Harbor

World

Siya Kolisi was involved in an altercation with Pete Horne
Erasmus defends Springboks captain Kolisi after Scotland incident
Egypt is looking to establish itself as a key energy exporter by using its vast undersea gas reserves
Undersea gas fires Egypt's regional energy dreams
Gabon's President Ali Bongo (L) has been hospitalised in Ryad since October 24
AU warns Gabon as Bongo remains incapacitated
Young pugilists spar in war-torn Somalia's first boxing competition in more than three decades
Somalia holds first boxing competition since civil war
X
Advertisement