Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Pompeo delays talks with senior North Koreans

The talks between President Donald Trump's top diplomat and the North Korean delegation, which had been due to take place in New York on Thursday, "will now take place at a later date.

  • Published:
The talks between US chief diplomat Mike Pompeo (l) and senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol (r) had been due to take place in New York on Thursday play Pompeo delays talks with senior North Koreans (POOL/AFP/File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has shelved plans to meet with senior North Korean officials, including one of leader Kim Jong Un's top aides, the State Department said Tuesday.

The talks between President Donald Trump's top diplomat and the North Korean delegation, which had been due to take place in New York on Thursday, "will now take place at a later date," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

"We will reconvene when our respective schedules permit," she added in a statement.

The announcement came only a day after officials had said Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol -- one of the North Korean leaders right-hand men -- would discuss how much progress had been achieved towards securing denuclearization since a landmark summit over the summer.

Although Trump has had warm words since he meet with Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June, his administration has nevertheless annoyed Pyongyang by maintaining a regime of sanctions.

North Korea's foreign ministry has warned that Pyongyang will "seriously" consider reviving its nuclear weapons program unless the sanctions are lifted.

In announcing the meeting with Kim Yong Chol, Pompeo said he expected to "make some real progress" including on laying the groundwork for a second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Chol is a general, a former top intelligence chief and right-hand man to the North Korean leader.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

US abruptly postpones top-level North Korea talks
Pompeo to meet top aide to Kim Jong Un on Thursday
South Korea president says North's Kim to visit Seoul 'soon'
In full offensive on China, Trump gambles on end-game
Escaped worker fears N. Korea stepping up forced labor
South Korea, US resume suspended joint marine drills
North Korea slams US for 'evil' sanctions push
Pompeo China tells Secretary of State US must stop 'misguided actions'
US hopes to receive senior N. Korean to prepare summit
N. Korea warns of returning to nuclear policy

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on June 24, 2018
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe
X
Advertisement