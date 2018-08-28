Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pompeo visit scrapped after belligerent letter from N.Korea: report


Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent letter from N.Korea

The precise contents of the letter, which came from Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling party, were not known, the Post said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose trip to North Korea was cancelled over a "belligerent" play

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose trip to North Korea was cancelled over a "belligerent"

(AFP/File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned trip to North Korea last weekend was cancelled after he received what US officials deemed to be a belligerent letter from Pyongyang, The Washington Post reported.

The precise contents of the letter, which came from Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling party, were not known, the Post said.

Pompeo received it Friday and showed it to President Donald Trump. They concluded it was belligerent enough to call off the visit, the Post said late Monday, quoting two administration officials.

In pulling the plug on the visit, Trump tweeted that he had not seen sufficient progress toward Pyongyang denuclearizing.

Trump acted amid independent reports that North Korea has done little or nothing to roll back its nuclear program, despite promises made at a historic summit in June with Kim Jong Un.

Trump also blasted China for not doing enough to help push denuclearization, but left open the possibility of a Pompeo trip to Pyongyang when the US-China trading relationship is "resolved."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Macron: Blow for French President as star minister quits Macron Blow for French President as star minister quits
Media Reform: Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law Media Reform Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law
Korean peninsula: North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan Korean peninsula North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan
Copyright Rights Law: Leading journalists join call for EU media reform Copyright Rights Law Leading journalists join call for EU media reform
Rumba: The dance of seduction running through Cubans' veins Rumba The dance of seduction running through Cubans' veins
War Coverage: Crippling costs of crisis reporting and investigative journalism War Coverage Crippling costs of crisis reporting and investigative journalism

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 In Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as presidentbullet
8 McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for...bullet
9 Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy...bullet
10 Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversybullet

Related Articles

Korean peninsula North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan
In South Africa Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet
Donald Trump US President calls off Pompeo North Korea trip, blasts China
Mike Pompeo US Secretary to return to N. Korea, names special envoy
Trump S.Africa lashes US President over land 'seizures' tweet
Jeremy Hunt Britain urges US, Europe to 'go further' in countering Russia
Taliban Afghanistan waits for group's response to truce offer
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
Trump N. Korea urges US President to be 'bold' on denuclearisation
United States Government suspends financing for Syria stabilization projects

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

US President Donald Trump, right, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and their wives Melania Trump and Margaret Kenyatta meet in the White House Oval Office
Economic Cooperation US, Kenya agree on Nairobi-Mombasa superhighway
Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople,known as "the first among equals" of Orthodox Christian leaders, holds the fate of the Russian and Ukrainian churches in his hands
Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision on Ukraine church
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin at Syria talks in Ankara earlier this year
Syrian Conflict Russia-Turkey alliance surviving Idlib test -- for now
The ricketty fishing boat believed to be carrying asylum seekers which ran aground in crocodile-infested waters
Migration Crisis All onboard Australia-bound asylum-seeker boat found: reports