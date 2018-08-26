Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pope 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal


Pope Francis Pontiff 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal

Pope Francis in Ireland Sunday "begged for God's forgiveness" for the child sexual abuse scandal rocking the church but faced accusations by a former Vatican official that he had personally ignored allegations against senior clergy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A handout photo made available by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis at Knock Shrine in western Ireland where begged for "God's forgiveness" over a sexual abuse scandal rocking the church play

A handout photo made available by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis at Knock Shrine in western Ireland where begged for "God's forgiveness" over a sexual abuse scandal rocking the church

(VATICAN MEDIA/AFP)

Pope Francis in Ireland Sunday "begged for God's forgiveness" for the child sexual abuse scandal rocking the church but faced accusations by a former Vatican official that he had personally ignored allegations against senior clergy.

Francis is due to speak in front of some 500,000 faithful in Dublin's Phoenix Park as part of his two-day visit to the former Catholic stronghold of Ireland, as abuse victims and their supporters gathered in a "Stand for Truth" rally in the city centre to demand justice.

During Sunday's address to 45,000 supporters at the rain-soaked Knock shrine in the west of the country, the pope "begged for God's forgiveness" for the "open wound" of the scandal and demanded "firm and decisive" measures to find "truth and justice".

The scandal has dogged the visit, and intensified overnight when a former Vatican envoy to the US accused Francis of personally ignoring sexual abuse claims against prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was forced to resign last month.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano wrote in a letter published in the National Catholic Register that he had told Francis of the allegations in 2013, but that he had responded by lifting sanctions imposed on McCarrick by predecessor Pope Benedict.

"He (Pope Francis) knew from at least June 23, 2013 that McCarrick was a serial predator," wrote Vigano," adding "he knew that he was a corrupt man, he covered for him to the bitter end."

The Vatican said it had no comment to make on the claims.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Saturday directly urged the pope to take action against abuses and ensure justice for victims worldwide.

Francis said inaction over "these repellent crimes has rightly given rise to outrage, and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community. I myself share those sentiments".

Francis on Saturday also met eight abuse victims, including a woman assaulted by a priest when she was in hospital aged 13 and a man who was illegally adopted because his mother was unmarried.

In a strongly-worded speech at the start of the pope's visit, Varadkar said the abuses in Ireland were "stains" on the Catholic Church, the state and Irish society as a whole.

Pope Francis arrives to attend the Festival of Families at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin play

Pope Francis arrives to attend the Festival of Families at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin

(AFP)

"There is much to be done to bring about justice and truth and healing for victims and survivors. Holy Father, I ask that you use your office and influence to ensure that this is done here in Ireland and across the world," he said.

He demanded of Francis "that from words flow actions".

Paul Jude Redmond, who was illegally adopted from a Church-run "Mother and Baby Home" and met the pope on Saturday, said the pontiff appeared "genuinely shocked" by the stories of abuse.

But at a news conference in Dublin on Saturday by the group Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA), victim Mark Vincent Healey said the pope's speech in Dublin was a "total missed opportunity".

"We're still waiting. We're left with uncertain silence. When is he going to act? What is he going to do?"

Silent vigil

This is the first papal visit to Ireland since John Paul II spoke in front of 1.5 million people during a visit in 1979.

The Church's role and standing has been badly dented by the abuse scandals and the Irish have shed traditional Catholic mores, voting earlier this year to legalise abortion after approving same-sex marriage in 2015.

The pontiff is in Ireland to close the 2018 World Meeting of Families (WMOF) -- a global Catholic gathering that addressed issues including the treatment of gay people in the Church.

Pope Francis attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin play

Pope Francis attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin

(AFP)

Street vendors in Dublin selling papal souvenirs complained of sluggish trade, as protesters rubbed shoulders with devout Catholics in the streets of the city.

In Tuam, a town in western Ireland not far from Knock, a silent vigil was planned for Sunday in solidarity with victims of "mother and baby" homes -- institutions accused of being punishment hostels for unwed pregnant women.

"Significant quantities" of baby remains found in makeshift graves at the site of one such home in Tuam last year shocked the country.

Multiple probes in Ireland have found Church leaders protected hundreds of predatory priests and former Irish president Mary McAleese revealed this month that the Vatican had sought to keep Church documents inaccessible to government investigators.

The abuse scandals in Ireland are part of a worldwide crisis for the Vatican.

A devastating report earlier this month accused more than 300 priests in the US state of Pennsylvania of abusing more than 1,000 children since the 1950s.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In France: Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
France: 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought France 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought
In South Africa: Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet In South Africa Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet
Iran: 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake Iran 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake
Julie Bishop: Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout Julie Bishop Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout
Ashraf Ghani: Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers Ashraf Ghani Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
7 In Ghana Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13bullet
8 In Asia Rohingya protest for 'justice' on crackdown...bullet
9 Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for peaceful...bullet
10 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Pontiff meets Irish abuse victims, expresses 'shame'
World In Ireland, Pope finds a country transformed and a church in tatters
In Ireland Litany of Catholic abuse scandals
Pope Francis Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple'
Pope Francis Pontiff arrives in Ireland facing abuse scandals
Pope Francis US clerical abuse survivor implores Pontiff to act
Vatican City Catholic abuse scandal a 'cultural problem'
World World news at a glance
World Pope Francis will be visiting a changed Ireland

Top Videos

1 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet

World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) sits next to Economy Minister Masoud Karbasian on January 8, 2018 in Tehran
Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeached
Pop superstar Lady Gaga appears in the out-of-competition 'A Star is Born'
Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversy
Abe is expected to be re-elected head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
In Japan Shinzo Abe seeks fresh term as party head, record tenure as PM
New Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured at the oath-taking ceremony: he has rewarded supporters and extended an olive branch to rebel right-wingers with his cabinet line-up
Scott Morrison New Australia PM rewards allies, keeps rebels in cabinet