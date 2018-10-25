President Weah declares tuition-free University education in Liberia

news

President of Liberia, George Oppong Weah, has declared that the University of Liberia and all other public universities in the country are now tuition-free.

President Weah made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying all undergrads can now assess university education for free.

He also, expressed excitement about the development, which he hopes will uplift the literacy level in the West African country.

“Today, I'm excited to announce that I have declared the University of Liberia and all other Public Universities in Liberia tuition free for all undergraduates,” the ex-footballer wrote.

The former Ballon d’Or winner entered into politics immediately after retiring from football in the 2003.

Following his unsuccessful bid to become Liberian president in 2005, Weah returned strongly in 2017 and won after a run off against the Unity Party’s Joseph Boakai.