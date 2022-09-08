Queen Elizabeth's death: Prince Charles to take over the throne

Buckingham Palace in a statement said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth has had plans in place for her succession for quite some time now.

Several members of the Royal Family have upped their responsibilities as Queen Elizabeth's health has been on the decline.

There were pressing concerns for the Queen's health - much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility.

There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have had a fall.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne in 1952.

She married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947, five years before she would become queen. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at age 99.

The question one may ask is who will inherit the throne once Queen Elizabeth passes on?

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, becomes king at the time of Queen Elizabeth's death.

What to know about Prince Charles

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73 years old is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He has been heir apparent as well as Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952 and is both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

He married Diana Spencer in 1981, and the couple became known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.