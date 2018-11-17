Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia

A rare Sumatran tiger that was trapped beneath the floor of a shop for three days has been rescued, an Indonesian official said Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sumatran tigers (like this one in Taronga Zoo in Sydney) are extremely rare, with fewer than 400 left in the wild play

Sumatran tigers (like this one in Taronga Zoo in Sydney) are extremely rare, with fewer than 400 left in the wild

(AFP/File)

A rare Sumatran tiger that was trapped beneath the floor of a shop for three days has been rescued, an Indonesian official said Saturday.

The three-year old male was freed from the 75 centimetre (30 inch) crawl space on Burung Island in Riau province at about 1:50 am, the local conservation agency said.

"After the tiger was successfully put to sleep we opened up part of the shop's foundation to do the evacuation," Suharyono, head of the Riau conservation agency, told AFP.

The 80-kilo (180-pound) animal was treated by veterinarians for minor wounds on its legs and cracked canines, officials said.

The big cat became stuck between two buildings in the densely populated market area on Wednesday before freeing himself and then becoming trapped again beneath the building.

Video footage showed the tiger lying on its belly between two concrete foundations, unable to move.

The tiger has been transported to a rehabilitation centre.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

There are fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild and environmental activists say they are increasingly coming into conflict with people as their natural habitat is rapidly deforested.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pence pulls U-turn, will stay overnight in Papua New Guinea Pence pulls U-turn, will stay overnight in Papua New Guinea
Wreck of Argentine submarine found year after disappearance: navy Wreck of Argentine submarine found year after disappearance: navy
Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed borders Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed borders
UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty
Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom
Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Lifestyle The 19 most successful GoFundMe campaigns of all time that helped animals in need
Humanity Kenya, Liberia ranked amongst the most generous nations whilst Europe is the most unlikely place to ask for help
Lifestyle I visited the sacred forest in Bali where hundreds of wild monkeys swing through the trees, crack coconuts, and snatch iPhones straight out of tourists' hands — and it was like nowhere I'd been before
APO Merck Foundation announces the winners for their “Merck Diabetes Award” to mark “World Diabetes Day 2018”
Finance Boeing is coming under pressure for allegedly failing to warn pilots about a safety feature at the center of the Lion Air disaster
Tech 15 fascinating things on Earth you had no idea existed
Strategy 25 of the best leadership and success books to read in your lifetime, according to Amazon
'Substantial progress' made on massive China trade deal that excludes US
Finance The world's biggest shipping company has proof that Trump's China tariffs are battering global trade

World

Many Central American migrants who have traveled up to northern Mexico have been met with protests by some residents
Migrant caravan faces cold welcome, few options at US-Mexico border
President Donald Trump says he has written out answers to questions from the Russia collusion probe of Special Counsel Robert Mueller
Trump says he has written answers to Russia probe questions
Vendors selling merchandise in Accra's Independence Square, part of the waterfront area earmarked for development
Accra waterfront development leaves artists fearful
With medicine prices soaring, Alice Chenyika, 50, drinks herbal tea to control her blood pressure
Lives at risk as drug prices soar in crisis-hit Zimbabwe
X
Advertisement