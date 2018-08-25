Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Rohingya protest for 'justice' on crackdown anniversary


In Asia Rohingya protest for 'justice' on crackdown anniversary

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees staged angry protests for "justice" Saturday on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rohingya refugees staged angry protests for justice on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh play

Rohingya refugees staged angry protests for justice on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh

(AFP/File)

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees staged angry protests for "justice" Saturday on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh.

Many wept as they recalled the brutal killings and rapes inflicted on the Muslim minority last year as 700,000 fled across the border.

The biggest refugee camp in the world is rigidly controlled by Bangladesh authorities and the peaceful but charged Rohingya marches and rallies seen there were unprecedented.

A local police chief, Abul Khair, told AFP an estimated 40,000 refugees attended marches and rallies across the camps.

"We are Rohingya, we want justice," people chanted in the Kutupalong camp, where a giant banner proclaimed: "Never Again: Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day. 25 August, 2018."

In a different part of the camp, thousands of women and children marched behind a huge poster declaring: "365 days of crying. Now I am angry."

Rohingya militants staged attacks on Myanmar police posts on August 25 last year, sparking a bloody crackdown in Rakhine state.

Police said an estimated 40,000 refugees attended marches and rallies play

Police said an estimated 40,000 refugees attended marches and rallies

(AFP/File)

Nearly 7,000 Rohingya were killed in the first month, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Refugees arrived in Bangladesh on foot or in flimsy boats. Many brought horrific stories of sexual violence, torture and villages burned to the ground.

'Black day'

Columns of people marching through the camp on Saturday waved banners and chanted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great).

Tears flowed as one imam gave a sermon, saying "Please Allah, return to us our homeland. Let us see our parents' graves. We left them back in Myanmar."

Mohammad Ayub, a 28-year-old refugee who joined a march, said many Rohingya had lost loved ones in the violence and still mourned for them.

"We remember them on this day. It is a black day," he told AFP.

Myanmar authorities, who insist their forces only targeted insurgents, have made an agreement with Bangladesh to repatriate refugees but only a handful have gone back.

Rohingya leaders say the exiles will not return home unless their safety is guaranteed.

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi this week said it was up to Bangladesh "to decide how quickly" repatriation of the refugees can be accomplished.

She said the "terrorist threat" posed by Rohingya militants remains "real and present".

Refugees arrived in Bangladesh on foot or in flimsy boats play

Refugees arrived in Bangladesh on foot or in flimsy boats

(AFP)

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which has been blamed for attacks in Myanmar, issued an anniversary statement in which it condemned Myanmar's "terrorist government and genocidal military".

Mohammad Hossain, a 40-year-old protester at Kutupalong, said: "We are here remember to August 25. We want justice.

"We want them (Myanmar) to recognise us as Rohingya. We are very sad because we are not in our native land."

No home, no hope

The Rohingya were stripped of their citizenship decades ago by Myanmar and have been chased from the country in successive convulsions of violence.

About 300,000 were already in the camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district and the latest arrivals pushed numbers to one million.

The Rohingya were stripped of their citizenship decades ago by Myanmar play

The Rohingya were stripped of their citizenship decades ago by Myanmar

(AFP/File)

The Rohingya and aid agencies are most worried about the uncertain future of the refugees, who are stateless and seemingly unwanted in Bangladesh while conditions in their Rakhine homeland remain dangerous.

International Red Cross Committee president Peter Maurer, who visited the camps and Rakhine in July, said in an anniversary statement that Rohingya in both places were "living in misery".

"Unfortunately, since my visit we have not seen tangible improvements for those displaced or the few who remain in Rakhine."

The Red Cross chief called for urgent "sustainable solutions" for "safe, dignified and voluntary returns as soon as possible."

He said this must include "political steps" in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

While the Rohingya exodus from western Myanmar continues, with refugees still trickling over the border, the United Nations and international rights groups say conditions are not ready for their return.

"It may be decades until they can safely return to Myanmar, if ever," said MSF head of mission in Bangladesh Pavlo Kolovos in a statement.

Aid agencies fear it will be years before the Rohingya are allowed to return to Rakhine state play

Aid agencies fear it will be years before the Rohingya are allowed to return to Rakhine state

(AFP/File)

Calls have mounted for Myanmar's military to be held responsible for the campaign and the United States has sanctioned two army brigades and several commanders who oversaw the expulsion.

There have also been calls for an International Criminal Court inquiry but Myanmar has bristled at international criticism.

Humanitarian agencies spearheading the relief effort in Bangladesh say just one-third of the roughly $1 billion needed for the refugees until March has been raised.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pope Francis: Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple' Pope Francis Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple'
In Ireland: Litany of Catholic abuse scandals In Ireland Litany of Catholic abuse scandals
Andres Manuel Lopez: Mexico's AMLO says army still needed to fight crime Andres Manuel Lopez Mexico's AMLO says army still needed to fight crime
In Tehran: Washington criticizes European aid package for Iran In Tehran Washington criticizes European aid package for Iran
Rohingya: Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend people Rohingya Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend people
Hassan Rouhani: Under fire, Iran's President calls for unity Hassan Rouhani Under fire, Iran's President calls for unity

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
5 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with...bullet
6 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
7 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
8 Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent backbullet
9 Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UNbullet
10 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet

Related Articles

Rohingya Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend people
World For Rohingya, years of torture at the hands of a neighbor
In Myanmar Forgotten 129,000 Rohingya languish in camps
Myanmar Body of evidence: Rohingya scars testify to crackdown
In Myanmar Verdict in case against Reuters journalists due next week
Kofi Annan The UN's 'rock star' secretary-general
In Myanmar US sanctions military commanders over Rohingya abuses
In Rohingya Myanmar says request for ICC probe in crisis 'meritless'

Top Videos

1 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet

World

The late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet hid nearly $20 million in a series of complex financial operations from 1981, using a number of false identities
In Chile Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets
Catalonia's deposed president Carles Puigdemont is in Edinburgh to take part in international diplomatic forum Beyond Borders
Puigdemont Catalan ex-leader makes surprise visit to Scotland
PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi addresses a press conference in the West Bank town of Ramallah on February 24, 2015
Donald Trump US cut in aid amounts to 'cheap blackmail': Palestinians
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country
In Brazil More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day