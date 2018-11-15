Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Rohingya rejection ruins Bangladesh repatriation effort

Hundreds staged a demonstration near the Myanmar border shouting "we will not go" on the day the first batch were due to be sent back.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rohingya refugees at a camp in Bangladesh protest against a programme to repatriate them to Mayanmar play Rohingya rejection ruins Bangladesh repatriation effort (AFP)

Frightened and angry Rohingya refugees on Thursday forced Bangladesh to call off efforts to start sending back some of the hundreds of thousands of the stateless Muslims to Myanmar, casting fresh doubt on a disputed repatriation programme.

Hundreds staged a demonstration near the Myanmar border shouting "we will not go" on the day the first batch were due to be sent back.

More than 720,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh after a military crackdown in August 2017 that the UN has said calls for a genocide investigation.

Many brought horrific tales of murder, rape and razed villages and vowed never to return.

The mass influx of refugees joined about 300,000 Rohingya already in camps around the Bangladesh city of Cox's Bazar having fled earlier violence play

The mass influx of refugees joined about 300,000 Rohingya already in camps around the Bangladesh city of Cox's Bazar having fled earlier violence

(AFP)

Not one of the first 150 Rohingya meant to cross back Thursday under an accord with Myanmar turned up nor wanted to return, acknowledged Bangladesh authorities, under pressure from the United Nations and aid groups.

Community leaders said many on a Bangladesh repatriation list of 2,260 people had gone into hiding.

Bangladesh's refugee commissioner went to a border transit point for the scheduled handover. But no Rohingya were present to be put on a bus across the river that marks the frontier.

Not a single Rohingya from the 720,000 estimated to have fled a military crackdown in August last year has volunteered to return under a Bangladesh-Myanmar repatriation deal play

Not a single Rohingya from the 720,000 estimated to have fled a military crackdown in August last year has volunteered to return under a Bangladesh-Myanmar repatriation deal

(AFP)

At a special camp near the transit point, five buses were waiting to carry volunteers to the border.

About 1,000 Rohingya men, women and children took part in the demonstration against repatriations, shouting "we want justice".

Tajul Mulluk, 85, who is on the repatriation list, said: "They killed two of my sons. I escaped to Bangladesh with two others. Please don't send us back. They will kill the rest of my family. I am too old to flee the camp."

Social problems

The United Nations had urged Bangladesh to suspend the programme, with rights chief Michelle Bachelet saying it would be like "throwing them back to the cycle of human rights violations that this community has been suffering for decades."

Bangladesh government refugee commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam said his team was "completely ready" to start sending back people but stressed that the Rohingya had to be volunteers.

Myanmar border police secure a newly set up transit camp intended for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh play

Myanmar border police secure a newly set up transit camp intended for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh

(AFP/File)

"If we get anyone willing to go, we will carry them to the border point with respect and dignity."

Kalam said there would be no forced repatriation and acknowledged that the UNHCR refugee agency had found no family ready to go.

"None feels safe to go back now," Kalam told AFP.

The mass influx of refugees joined about 300,000 Rohingya already in camps around the Bangladesh city of Cox's Bazar having fled earlier violence.

It has left the poor South Asian nation struggling to cope with about one million Rohingya facing an uncertain future in the vast camps with huge social problems.

UN agencies say they have received only a fraction of the billion-plus dollars needed to pay for their operations for the year.

'Reckless'

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed in October last year to start repatriations.

But with Myanmar still refusing to acknowledge any wrongdoing in its treatment of the Rohingya, the operation has faced mounting opposition.

US Vice President Mike Pence told Myanmar's de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a summit on Wednesday that the violence against the Rohingya was "without excuse".

As deadline day loomed, community leaders said nearly all those on the repatriation list had fled to other camps and nearby hills.

play

(AFP)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet said many refugees were panicking at the prospect of being sent back against their will.

A confidential UNHCR document seen by AFP said the agency would only provide aid if returnees were allowed back to the villages they had left or to other locations chosen by them.

Amnesty International on Wednesday called the planned repatriation "reckless".

"These women, men and children would be sent back into the Myanmar military's grasp with no protection guarantees, to live alongside those who torched their homes and whose bullets they fled," said Amnesty's Nicholas Bequelin.

Human Rights Watch had also called on Bangladesh to "immediately halt" the planned repatriation.

"The Bangladesh government will be stunned to see how quickly international opinion turns against it if it starts sending unwilling Rohingya refugees back into harm's way in Myanmar," said Bill Frelick, HRW refugee rights director.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pence says Trump-Kim meeting likely in New Year, won't accept broken promises Pence says Trump-Kim meeting likely in New Year, won't accept broken promises
UK's May takes Brexit deal to rebellious MPs UK's May takes Brexit deal to rebellious MPs
Lost Disney film showing Mickey Mouse's predecessor found in Japan Lost Disney film showing Mickey Mouse's predecessor found in Japan
Punch-up in Sri Lankan parliament Punch-up in Sri Lankan parliament
Yemen president backs UN peace talks but vows to 'liberate' key port Yemen president backs UN peace talks but vows to 'liberate' key port
A year on, families grieve for Argentina's missing submariners A year on, families grieve for Argentina's missing submariners

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Bangladesh confident Rohingya will be returned
Tensions high as Rohingya fear looming return to Myanmar
Pence takes Suu Kyi to task over Myanmar treatment of Rohingya
'We don't need their prize': Myanmar defiant as Amnesty pulls Suu Kyi award
Long road ahead for families of jailed Myanmar reporters
Myanmar by-election rare local test for Aung San Suu Kyi
Europe, Asia back free trade in face of Trump's 'America first'
Myanmar journalists facing incitement charges get bail
Myanmar says 2,000 Rohingya to arrive in November despite doubts
Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips

World

Six days after being separated in a long and complex operation, ex-conjoined twins Nima and Dawa are still not ready to go their own ways
Bum shuffles as ex-conjoined twins try out independence
Mind over bladder: Vukheta Mukhari, one of the developers of the world's first bio-brick based on human urine, shows off a prototype
Waste not: South Africa makes world's first human urine brick
The project would see traffic heavily restricted in Paris's first four arrondissements in the centre of the city
Paris Mayor mulls plan to pedestrianise historic centre
Britain and Ireland agreed to keep their land border no matter what happens with Brexit, but were stuck for months on how this could be achieved, a dilemma that could still unravel the Brexit agreement
Brexit breakthrough: the Irish issue explained
X
Advertisement