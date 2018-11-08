Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Rome says Brussels 'failed' with Italy economy forecast

Italy's finance minister on Thursday rejected a European Commission forecast that its deficit would balloon thanks to its big-spending budget as a "technical failure".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tria called the EU's analysis of his budget a 'failure' play

Tria called the EU's analysis of his budget a 'failure'

(AFP)

Italy's finance minister on Thursday rejected a European Commission forecast that its deficit would balloon thanks to its big-spending budget as a "technical failure".

"We regret to note the Commission's technical failure," Giovanni Tria said in a statement, slamming "an inadequate and partial analysis" of the populist government's proposed 2019 budget.

According to Brussels, Italy's deficit will reach 2.9 percent of its gross domestic product next year, much bigger than the 1.7 percent in its previous forecast.

"The fact remains that the Italian parliament has authorised a maximum deficit of 2.4% for 2019 that the government, therefore, is committed to respecting," Tria said.

Crucially, the EU believes Italy will grow by a mere 1.2 percent in 2019 while Rome's 2019 budget is based on an estimate of annual growth of 1.5 percent.

Brussels last month took the unprecedented step of rejecting the budget of coalition partners the far-right League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

In its Thursday forecast, the Commission said it believed that continued overspending means Italy's massive debt will remain unchanged at around 131 percent of GDP over the next two years.

But Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte insisted that Italy's debt would be reduced to 130 percent of GDP next year and to 126.7 percent in 2021.

The Commission "underestimates the positive impact of our budget and our structural reforms," Conte said in a statement.

"Let's move forward with our estimates... there are no grounds for questioning the validity and sustainability of our forecasts," Conte said.

Any other scenario is "absolutely unlikely" said Conte.

Italian leaders insist a high debt and low growth rate are all the more reason to kickstart the economy through a spending spree.

The Italian government said that while the Commission's forecast was in "sharp contrast" to its own, Rome still wanted "constructive dialogue".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Football Sole candidate Ceferin poised for UEFA re-election
Football Benzema brace helps Solari's Real thump Plzen
Lifestyle Meet the 57 models who will walk in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Blasphemy lawyer made to leave Pakistan 'against my wishes'
Eurozone ministers prepare for clash on Italian budget
Lifestyle Here's everything we know about the 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi — the cold case that is being revived after bones were found beneath a Vatican building
Lifestyle 50 romantic and unique poems and passages to read at your wedding
Lifestyle The 14 most repulsive dishes in Sweden’s new Disgusting Food Museum
Lifestyle 10 things you probably didn't know about Queen Sofía of Spain

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement