Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy minister impeached


Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy minister impeached

Iran's parliament impeached Economy Minister Masoud Karbasian on Sunday in the latest blow to embattled President Hassan Rouhani as he struggles to face down a mounting economic crisis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iran's Economy Minister Masoud Karbasian speaks in parliament before a vote by lawmakers which saw him impeached, on August 26, 2018 play

Iran's Economy Minister Masoud Karbasian speaks in parliament before a vote by lawmakers which saw him impeached, on August 26, 2018

(AFP)

Iran's parliament impeached Economy Minister Masoud Karbasian on Sunday in the latest blow to embattled President Hassan Rouhani as he struggles to face down a mounting economic crisis.

Karbasian is the second cabinet minister to be sacked this month, following the impeachment of Labour Minister Ali Rabiei on August 8.

Critics say the government squandered the opportunities presented by the 2015 nuclear deal and have failed to tackle high rates of inflation and joblessness.

With the United States abandoning the nuclear deal in May and reimposing sanctions, Rouhani's hopes of attracting vast sums of foreign investment appear dead in the water.

Major European firms, including France's Total, Peugeot and Renault, and Germany's Siemens and Daimler, have all announced their departure since the US announcement.

Rouhani's conservative opponents -- who long-opposed his outreach to the West and efforts to improve civil liberties -- say the primary blame lies with government corruption and mismanagement.

"Inefficiency and lack of planning have nothing to do with sanctions," said one lawmaker, Abbas Payizadeh, in a speech ahead of the vote.

"Wrong decisions have harmed the people and led to individuals looting public assets," he added.

Rouhani, a political moderate, can still count on the support of a sizeable reformist bloc in parliament, but even some of its key figures have grown disillusioned.

Masoud Karbasian (bottom) addresses Iran's parliament on August 26, 2018, before losing a confidence vote which saw him stripped of his position as economy minister play

Masoud Karbasian (bottom) addresses Iran's parliament on August 26, 2018, before losing a confidence vote which saw him stripped of his position as economy minister

(AFP)

"What have we done with this nation? We made them miserable and wretched," said Elias Hazrati, of the reformist Hope faction in parliament.

"The middle class are moving towards poverty," added Hazrati, who broke ranks to vote in favour of the impeachment.

Karbasian lost the vote of confidence, which was carried live on state radio, by 137 votes to 121, with two abstentions.

The outcome sees him stripped of his post with immediate effect, leaving Rouhani to pick a replacement.

'We are not prepared'

Hazrati said the government had failed to plan for the real pain of sanctions, which will hit when a second phase of US measures is reintroduced in November targeting Iran's crucial oil sector.

"We haven't been prepared and we are not prepared now," said Hazrati.

"The only person we could get our hands on was the economy minister. Otherwise, the president should have been impeached," he added.

For now, Rouhani remains protected by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said this month that removing the president would "play into the hands of the enemy".

But parliament has summoned the president for the first time to answer questions on the crisis, and he is expected to appear on Tuesday.

One of the key markers of Iran's economic crisis has been the collapse in the currency, which has lost around half its value since April.

That was partly owing to US hostility, but also due to a disastrous decision to fix the value of the rial and shut down currency traders. The move triggered a boom in the black market and widespread corruption, before the decision was finally reversed this month.

Iranian lawmakers during a parliamentary session in the capital Tehran on August 26, 2018 play

Iranian lawmakers during a parliamentary session in the capital Tehran on August 26, 2018

(AFP)

Business people in Iran point to other deep-rooted problems, from the debt-ridden banking sector to the outsized and opaque role of military-linked organisations in the economy.

Rouhani has taken small steps to resolve these issues, but most Iranians are dissatisfied with his progress.

There have been persistent, low-level strikes and demonstrations across the country for months over high prices and unpaid wages that have occasionally turned into violent protests against the system as a whole.

Figures released by the central bank on Saturday showed huge jumps in the cost of essential goods compared with a year ago.

Dairy products are up by a third, chicken by more than 20 percent and fresh fruit by 71 percent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Italy: Country lets migrants off stranded boat as deal reached Italy Country lets migrants off stranded boat as deal reached
John McCain: 5 major dates in the life of late US Senator John McCain 5 major dates in the life of late US Senator
John McCain: Political maverick and Trump: No love lost John McCain Political maverick and Trump: No love lost
John McCain: War hero unbridled titan of American politics John McCain War hero unbridled titan of American politics
John McCain: Hanoi Hilton jailor recalls 'stubborn' POW John McCain Hanoi Hilton jailor recalls 'stubborn' POW
John McCain: American war hero and political maverick, dead at 81 John McCain American war hero and political maverick, dead at 81

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people love thembullet
3 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
4 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
7 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
8 In Ghana Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13bullet
9 Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for peaceful...bullet
10 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet

Related Articles

John McCain War hero unbridled titan of American politics
Hassan Rouhani Under fire, Iran's President calls for unity
In Tehran Washington criticizes European aid package for Iran
World Costas Kondylis, go-to architect in a high-rise town, dies at 78
Politics US intelligence officials reportedly say sources in Russia have gone quiet ahead of the midterm elections
In Tehran 'Light at end of tunnel' for UK-Iranian woman held
In Lithuania Netanyahu honours Holocaust victims, ancestors
Mevlut Cavusoglu Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'
In Yemen Civilians killed in strike as foes trade blame

Top Videos

1 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet

World

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, pictured June 2018, has decided not to seek reelection, but the UN Security Council has criticised the slow progress in talks between Burundi's government and the opposition
In Burundi Govt ready to take part in 'final' crisis talks: minister
According to a statement from the Vatican, Pope Francis met for an hour and a half with eight survivors of "clerical, religous and institutional abuse"
Pope Francis Pontiff meets Irish abuse victims, expresses 'shame'
Bulgarian police, similar to the ones pictured in March 2008, say that four cars were crushed when a tourist coach ran off the road and overturned near the town of Svoge
In Bulgaria 15 dead in coach crash
The late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet hid nearly $20 million in a series of complex financial operations from 1981, using a number of false identities
In Chile Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets