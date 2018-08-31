Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russian, Orthodox patriarchs meet in Istanbul for crunch Ukraine talks


Ukraine Russian, Orthodox patriarchs meet in Istanbul for crunch talks

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on Friday hosted Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Istanbul for hugely unusual talks focused on whether Ukraine will get an independent church, a move strongly opposed by Moscow.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ecumenical Patriarch Batholomew I on Friday hosted Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Istanbul for hugely unusual talks focused on whether Ukraine will get an independent church, a move strongly opposed by Moscow play

Ecumenical Patriarch Batholomew I on Friday hosted Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Istanbul for hugely unusual talks focused on whether Ukraine will get an independent church, a move strongly opposed by Moscow

(AFP)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on Friday hosted Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Istanbul for hugely unusual talks focused on whether Ukraine will get an independent church, a move strongly opposed by Moscow.

Bartholomew I, known as Archbishop of Constantinople, New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch, is regarded as the "first among equals" of the world's estimated 300 million Orthodox Christian believers.

He is expected to rule in the coming months on a Ukrainian appeal to cut spiritual ties with Moscow but Kirill, who has strong connections to the Kremlin and is seen as an ally of President Vladimir Putin, is determined to prevent this from happening.

The decision comes against the backdrop of an ongoing, four-year conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine that made many Ukrainians turn away from the Moscow church.

"The main question (at the meeting) was the situation in Ukraine," said Metropolitan Emmanuel of France, who was present at the meeting.

He told AFP it took place in a "fraternal atmosphere" adding the two hour meeting's aim was to see "what measures could be take to contribute to peace in Ukraine".

Later Metropolitan Emmanuel added that in April the Ecumenical Patriarchate took the decision of "exploring all the ways in order to issue the autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church".

"We are implementing already this decision, and this was also reported to Patriarch Kirill," he said in a televised comment, a move that could spark ire of the Moscow church.

The Orthodox church in Ukraine is split between a branch whose clerics pledge loyalty to Moscow and one that is overseen by the unrecognised Kiev-based Patriarch Filaret.

Were Moscow to lose control of the Ukrainian church, it would be seen as a blow to the prestige of the Russian Orthodox Church and Russian spiritual influence in general.

Kiev hailed the Istanbul talks, with the country's Foreign Minister named the news from Turkey as "historic".

"It seems that our fair aspiration to receive autocephaly and the support of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew forced the Russian Orthodox Church to... begin a dialogue with Constantinople," Pavlo Klimkin wrote on Facebook.

Bartholomew is the primus inter pares (first among equals) of Orthodox churches across the world, including Greek, Russian, Serbian and Romanian. His degree of influence varies, but many consider him to the the spiritual head of the entire Orthodox faith.

He remains known as Archbishop of Constantinople, in a throwback to the former Byzantine name of the city, which was only officially renamed as Istanbul in the 1920s after the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

His term in office has been marked by rocky relations with the Russian Orthodox Church, which usually gives short shrift to the idea he is the spiritual leader of Orthodox believers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency In Germany Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency
In Baghdad: Suicide bomber kills 2 Iraq policemen: Security official In Baghdad Suicide bomber kills 2 Iraq policemen: Security official
Turkey: Country blacklists jihadist group as Idlib operation looms Turkey Country blacklists jihadist group as Idlib operation looms
In Spain: Sex workers claim same labour rights as others In Spain Sex workers claim same labour rights as others
Lana Del Rey: Singer cancels Israel show after boycott pressure Lana Del Rey Singer cancels Israel show after boycott pressure
Bolivia: Government petitions ICJ over Chilean border river source Bolivia Government petitions ICJ over Chilean border river source

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
5 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses...bullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping...bullet

Related Articles

Zakharchenko 1 by 1, fall of rebel chiefs in east Ukraine
Politics A GOP operative linked to Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik has pleaded guilty to an illegal foreign lobbying charge
Politics The leader of the Russian-backed republic in Ukraine was just assassinated in a cafe bombing
Football 2018 finalists Marseille drawn with Lazio, Frankfurt in Europa League
Central African Republic Russia poetry competition in CAR offers holiday in Crimea camp
Football Burnley run out of Europa juice as Gers advance
Ukraine Country marks 2014 battlefield massacre it blames on Russia
Politics Russia is getting ready for its biggest war games since the Cold War — a potential sign they're worried about NATO
Opinion What if Trump did actually shoot someone on Fifth Avenue?

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

A security cordon was set up around Amsterdam's Central Station after the incident
In Amsterdam Double stabbing at Amsterdam station, terrorism not ruled out
Pedestrians walk by a Buenos Aires exchange bureau where the buy-sell board displays the Argentine peso exchange values
In Argentina Peso starts to recover after 2 days of crashes
"Sergey Lavrov is defending Syrian and Russian assault on #Idlib," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, adding: "The U.S sees this as an escalation of an already dangerous conflict"
Mike Pompeo US accuses Moscow of 'defending' Syria's Idlib offensive
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has come under fire for the heavy-handed response of authorities to street protests
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua expels UN human rights mission