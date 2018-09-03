Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Rwanda votes in parliamentary polls


In Rwanda Rwandans vote in parliamentary polls

The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), in power for 24 years, its allied parties and one critical opposition party are vying for 53 of the 80 seats in parliament.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kagame has been de-facto leader since 1994 play

Kagame has been de-facto leader since 1994

(AFP/File)

Rwandans voted in parliamentary elections Monday that are expected to shore up the power of President Paul Kagame's ruling party a year after he was re-elected with 98 percent of the vote.

The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), in power for 24 years, its allied parties and one critical opposition party are vying for 53 of the 80 seats in parliament.

The remaining 27 seats are reserved for women, youth and the disabled and they are elected by special councils and national committees.

"Our party is gaining momentum across the country despite numerous hurdles. We are hopeful that we will win at least ten seats in parliament," said Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party, the only permitted critical opposition party, casting his vote in Kigali.

Habineza secured only 0.45 percent of the vote in last year's presidential election. There were strict restrictions on opposition parties who were given only three weeks to campaign.

Currently all 53 seats up for grabs are held by the RPF and parties that are allied with it or back government policies.

Long queues of voters waited to cast their ballots. Polls opened at 0500 GMT and will close at 1500 GMT. Provisional results are expected late Monday.

"Turnout began as high as we expected and the elections are being conducted in a peaceful manner. In total we expect over six million voters and many youths who will be voting for the first time," Charles Munyaneza, executive secretary of the National Electoral Commission told AFP.

Instead of voting for individual lawmakers, Rwandans vote for a party which then decides the candidates to enter parliament.

To win at least one seat, a party has to get at least five percent of the total votes cast.

Kagame cast his vote from Rwanda's embassy in Beijing on Sunday, where he is attending the Forum on China Africa-Cooperation (FOCAC).

Kagame has been the de-facto leader of Rwanda since 1994 when as a 36-year-old his rebel army routed extremist Hutu forces who slaughtered an estimated 800,000 people -- mainly minority Tutsis -- and seized Kigali.

His victory last year came after 98 percent of Rwandans approved a constitutional amendment in a 2015 referendum that granted him the right to run for a third term.

Kagame is hailed for his role in halting the genocide and turning around Rwanda's economy but criticised for his iron-fisted rule with rights groups regularly accusing him of ruling through fear and crushing free speech.

A prominent critic of Kagame, 36-year-old Diane Rwigara, tried to contest the 2017 presidential election but was disqualified and arrested on charges of treason, inciting insurrection and forging documents.

Her mother is also in jail on similar charges and their family property was auctioned off on charges of tax evasion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

UAE: Country announces first astronauts to go to space UAE Country announces first astronauts to go to space
Mohammad Javad Zarif: Iran's Foreign Minister in Syria for talks ahead of Idlib offensive Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran's Foreign Minister in Syria for talks ahead of Idlib offensive
Migrants Crisis: Mediterranean crossings 'deadlier than ever': UN Migrants Crisis Mediterranean crossings 'deadlier than ever': UN
Merkel: German Chancellor to meet Macron in Marseille amid EU immigration row Merkel German Chancellor to meet Macron in Marseille amid EU immigration row
Chagos Islands: British-ruled territory 'integral' to Mauritius, top UN court told Chagos Islands British-ruled territory 'integral' to Mauritius, top UN court told
Theresa May: British PM's Brexit blueprint blasted by Boris Johnson Theresa May British PM's Brexit blueprint blasted by Boris Johnson

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
3 United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistanbullet
4 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
5 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
6 Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in raid: Military sourcesbullet
7 In China 'Silk Road' project runs into debt jambullet
8 Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace...bullet
9 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft...bullet
10 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet

Related Articles

BRICS Nations pledge unity against US trade war threat
In Congo Two baby mountain gorillas born in DRC's Virunga park
DR Congo Nine confirmed dead in DRC's Ebola outbreak
"Ab-ka haleel" Book fair turns the page for literature in Somaliland
Narendra Modi India's Prime Minister donates 200 cows to poor Rwandans
In DR Congo 10 dead in Ebola flareup in eastern DRC
Global Economy Trade war risk to dominate BRICS summit in S.Africa
In Africa Clinging to power via constitutional reforms
Kofi Annan The UN's 'rock star' secretary-general
Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face justice over Rohingya 'genocide'?

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Boko Haram has intensified attacks on military targets in Nigeria in recent months
Boko Haram Death toll hits 48 in terrorist attack on Nigeria troops: sources
Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was once a staunch advocate for the free press and a darling of the foreign media
Aung San Suu Kyi Nobel laureate's image in shreds as Myanmar jails Reuters pair
Syrian Conflict Syria strike kills 8 pro-regime fighters: monitor