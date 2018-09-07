Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ryanair U-turns on Poland but faces 'biggest' strike


Ryanair Airline U-turns on Poland but faces 'biggest' strike

Ryanair performed a U-turn Friday, saying it no longer planned to transfer jobs and planes to Poland after a deal with pilots, but nonetheless faced a fresh pan-European strike.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Empty Ryanair check-in counters at Skavsta Airport in Sweden on August 10, 2018 play

Empty Ryanair check-in counters at Skavsta Airport in Sweden on August 10, 2018

(TT News Agency/AFP)

Ryanair performed a U-turn Friday, saying it no longer planned to transfer jobs and planes to Poland after a deal with pilots, but nonetheless faced a fresh pan-European strike.

In a joint statement Friday, unions across Europe threatened "the biggest strike action the company has ever seen" over their members' working conditions.

The strike, so far organised by unions in Belgium, Holland, Italy and Spain, is scheduled for the last week in September, with an exact date due by Thursday.

However the walk-out could be called off should a meeting of Ryanair shareholders on September 20 meet union demands, the statement added following a meeting in Rome.

Separately Friday, Ryanair said it had decided "to restore six Dublin-based aircraft which were due to transfer to Poland in November".

It added: "The related protective notices issued to 300 Dublin pilots and cabin crew in July have also been withdrawn."

In July, Ryanair issued 90 days' notice to more than 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew under plans to cut its Dublin fleet from 30 to around 24 aircraft for the forthcoming northern hemisphere winter.

Ryanair had blamed the move on a downturn in bookings and plane ticket prices in Ireland, partly owing to strikes by Ireland-based pilots.

Since then, the pilots have voted to accept an agreement on improved working conditions.

Ryanair last month faced a coordinated 24-hour strike by pilots, causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights across Europe, affecting thousands of passengers.

While the carrier is for the first time recognising unions across Europe that represent its pilots and cabin crew, staff are unhappy that improvements have yet to be made on pay and other conditions.

From Rome, the joint union statement said that "after a long summer of talks, meaningless meetings and an escalation of an industrial dispute that ended up in the first pan-European strike action in the history of Ryanair", unions had no choice but to hold the September walk-out.

But a final decision on staging the biggest strike yet would hinge on the outcome of the September 20 meeting of shareholders, it said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United Kingdom: Embassy accuses Russia of 'disinformation' over Skripals case United Kingdom Embassy accuses Russia of 'disinformation' over Skripals case
In Germany: US Army to boost strength by 1,500 troops In Germany US Army to boost strength by 1,500 troops
Imran Khan: Pakistan caves to Islamist pressure over minority economic advisor Imran Khan Pakistan caves to Islamist pressure over minority economic advisor
In Italy: Architect Renzo Piano presents Genoa bridge plan In Italy Architect Renzo Piano presents Genoa bridge plan
In North Korea: Split approach on divided peninsula In North Korea Split approach on divided peninsula
In France: Government says Russia tried to spy on satellite In France Government says Russia tried to spy on satellite

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 Liu Jiaqi Chinese man arrested after calling Kenya's president a...bullet
4 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
5 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
6 In Saudi Arabia Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of...bullet
7 In Italy Justice probes 20 over bridge disasterbullet
8 Idlib Turkey says working to prevent city attacksbullet
9 Diplomatic Ties Ethiopia reopens embassy in Eritrea as...bullet
10 Benjamin Netanyahu PM orders closure of Israel's...bullet

Related Articles

Finance The incredible history of the Boeing 737, the best-selling airliner of all time (BA)
Finance Kenya is racing to become the first sub-Saharan African destination for Ryanair and EasyJet
Strategy I tried flying on Iceland's low-cost Primera Air and learned first-hand that cramped seats and carry-on fees aren't even close to the biggest downside of budget airlines
Finance Ryanair mailed nearly 200 unsigned checks for delayed or canceled flights and customers are furious (RYAAY)
Ryanair Strike-hit Airline announces deal with Irish union
Ryanair Aircraft carrier strike grounds flights across Europe
Ryanair Airline strike hits 600 flights, 100,000 passengers
Football 'HAHAHA' - schadenfreude sweeps web after German downfall
Aviaition Rent-a-captain: South Africa plugs global pilot shortage

Top Videos

1 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
The Overwatch League has drawn crowds for its eSports events of video games a spectator sport
In Paris 'Overwatch' eSports expands to new cities
Tesla shares faced fresh pressure after news of the departure of the electric automaker's chief accounting officer and a bizarre interview with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla Company tumbles as new exits raise fresh concerns
The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos is reputed to have the worst living conditions
In Greece Migrant camp workers strike to protest overcrowding
X
Advertisement