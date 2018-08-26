Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

S.African farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet


In South Africa Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet

South African farmers have demanded Donald Trump "leave us the hell alone" after the US president criticised the country's land reform plans, accusing him of trying to deflect attention from his own scandals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump was widely criticised over his tweet about farmers in South Africa play

Donald Trump was widely criticised over his tweet about farmers in South Africa

(AFP/File)

South African farmers have demanded Donald Trump "leave us the hell alone" after the US president criticised the country's land reform plans, accusing him of trying to deflect attention from his own scandals.

"The people were furious about Trump -- and I think they still are," said Preline Swart, a 37-year-old black woman who farms grain and cattle with her husband east of Cape Town.

"He's an outsider and he knows nothing about farming," she said on the sidelines of a summit of farmers, officials and industry players in Bela Bela, 100 miles (160 kilometres) northeast of Johannesburg.

Trump's Wednesday tweet, posted on the eve of the "Land Solution" gathering, touched on the overwhelmingly white ownership of farmland in South Africa -- one of the most sensitive issues in the country's post-apartheid history.

"I have asked Secretary of State... (Mike) Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers," tweeted Trump to his 54 million followers.

His tweet apparently followed a segment on conservative Fox News about Pretoria's plan to change the constitution to speed up expropriation of land without compensation to redress racial imbalances in land ownership.

"'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers'," said Trump's post, which tagged the show's host, Tucker Carlson, as well as the channel.

"I think Donald Trump must really take his long hair... and leave our people the hell alone," added Swart.

While many of the farmers at Thursday and Friday's land summit rejected Trump's intervention, many are unsure what the government's plan to expropriate land to fix historical injustices will mean for them.

"The deputy president assured farmers government isn't going to do anything reckless," said conference speaker Tshilidzi Matshidzula, 30, a dairy farmer with 1,000 cattle on his ranch in the country's Eastern Cape province.

"(But) as a farmer, although I'm black, expropriation is a serious concern. The sooner we get formal clarity on how it will be handled, the better."

'Alarmist, false, inaccurate'

As he spoke, other black delegates congratulated Matshidzula for the speech he had just given on how to resolve land inequality.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who himself farms cattle on a 5,100 hectare ranch, the white community that makes up eight percent of the population "possess 72 percent of farms".

In contrast, "only four percent" of farms are in the hands of black people who make up four-fifths of the population.

The stark disparity stems from purchases and seizures during the colonial era that were then enshrined in law during apartheid.

"I'm worried about the politicians and the politics in our country if they don't get (land reform) right," said Andre Smith, 49, who grows pecans and other crops on 100 hectares in the Northern Cape province.

"We don't love Donald Trump and his outspokenness."

South Africa's government reacted angrily to the tweet with officials telling their American counterparts Trump's comments were "alarmist, false, inaccurate and misinformed".

'Let Donald Trump do his thing'

"He doesn't understand the South Africa situation. We have to inform him, we have to invite him to visit us," added Smith, overlooking the conference venue's car park, full of the white Toyota pickup trucks beloved of South African farmers.

Trump has a long history of sparking controversy on Twitter.

"Donald Trump was hot-headed -- and not for the first time!," laughed Whiskey Kgabo, a farmer of more than 30 years who grows mangoes on his rented 888-hectare plot in northeastern Limpopo province.

"I don't have anything against Donald Trump... but he should first check that this is the position," said Kgabo who spoke to AFP surrounded by hay bales.

Swart added that Trump, rocked by his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to felonies and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort being convicted of federal crimes, "just wants something new to talk about".

Jannie de Villiers, 56, chief executive of the Grain SA industry trade body, rejected the Fox News segment's suggestion that South Africa was following the same path as Zimbabwe's disastrous Robert Mugabe-era seizures of white-owned farms.

"I don't think we're there, and I definitely don't think we're heading for that. It's definitely not the Zimbabwe solution."

Agricultural production collapsed and the economy almost halved in size following the seizures that started in 2000.

"But we do need to address the past and that's not an easy process. We've got a non-racial consensus that we've messed up land reform so far," added De Villiers.

Conference speaker Riedewaan Marcus, 24, a farmer in the Western Cape province backed by the Agri Dwala foundation which supports emerging black agriculture said he was "not a fan of Donald Trump".

"There's a lot going on in America, and there's a lot going on in South Africa," he said. "Let Donald Trump do his thing. And we'll do our thing."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

France: 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought France 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought
Iran: 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake Iran 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake
Julie Bishop: Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout Julie Bishop Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout
Ashraf Ghani: Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers Ashraf Ghani Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers
Masoud Karbasian: Iran economy minister impeached Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeached
Annual Film Festival: Glamorous Venice courts controversy Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversy

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
5 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
6 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
7 In Ghana Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13bullet
8 Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for peaceful...bullet
9 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet
10 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet

Related Articles

People Of Culture An annual event to celebrate African culture through dance, music, lifestyle, and art
World Pompeo is told to cancel visit to North Korea
Finance Elon Musk is worth about $23 billion and has never taken a paycheck from Tesla — here's how the notorious workaholic and father of 5 spends his fortune
Football Nigeria's Mikel to miss Cup of Nations qualifier
Lifestyle A peek inside the Kenyan graveyard where 1,942 World War II heroes rest in peace
Politics A Russian cargo vessel heading to Lagos with 'weapons of mass destruction' has been intercepted in South Africa
Politics Kellyanne Conway and Chris Cuomo squeezed a week's worth of news into one wild 30 minute debate on CNN
Opinion Trump tweet echoes agenda of supremacy
Tuberculosis UN summit on TB seeks to put spotlight on killer disease
DR Congo Outside help not wanted, as country key elections loom

Top Videos

1 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet

World

Welcomed as a saviour of the European Union on his election last year, the French leader has seen his ambitious plans diluted as the 28 members' interests diverge
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
A handout photo made available by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis at Knock Shrine in western Ireland where begged for "God's forgiveness" over a sexual abuse scandal rocking the church
Pope Francis Pontiff 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal
Abe is expected to be re-elected head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
In Japan Shinzo Abe seeks fresh term as party head, record tenure as PM
New Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured at the oath-taking ceremony: he has rewarded supporters and extended an olive branch to rebel right-wingers with his cabinet line-up
Scott Morrison New Australia PM rewards allies, keeps rebels in cabinet