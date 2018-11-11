Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Saudi king hosts Abu Dhabi crown prince amid Yemen offensive

Saudi King Salman hosted Abu Dhabi's crown prince on Saturday, state media said, as a military coalition led by the two Gulf allies pushes an offensive to seize the strategic Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (R, pictured July 2018) led a "top-level delegation" to Riyadh after the US halted a controversial refuelling arrangement for coalition air craft engaged in Yemen play

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (R, pictured July 2018) led a "top-level delegation" to Riyadh after the US halted a controversial refuelling arrangement for coalition air craft engaged in Yemen

(AFP/File)

Saudi King Salman hosted Abu Dhabi's crown prince on Saturday, state media said, as a military coalition led by the two Gulf allies pushes an offensive to seize the strategic Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

Abu Dhabi's Prince Mohammed bin Zayed led a "top-level delegation" to Riyadh, the official Saudi press agency said in a brief statement, after the US halted a controversial refuelling arrangement for coalition air craft engaged in Yemen.

The two leaders reviewed "current developments in the region and challenges and crises facing it", the UAE's state news agency WAM said, without elaborating.

The Saudi and UAE-led war in Yemen has caused growing international unease after high-profile coalition air strikes that have killed scores of civilians, many of them children.

Saudi Arabia in particular faces increased scrutiny following international outrage over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder last month in its consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi rulers have sought to rally support from Arab allies following what is seen as the worst diplomatic crisis facing the kingdom since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

The United Arab Emirates has thrown its support behind Saudi Arabia, its main ally, over the Khashoggi affair.

Yemeni government forces backed by the coalition pressed further into Hodeida, seizing its main hospital in heavy fighting on Saturday, as they shrugged off an end to US refuelling support.

The intensified battle for Hodeida comes despite Pentagon chief James Mattis calling last month for a ceasefire and negotiations between Yemen's warring parties within 30 days.

The United Nations has since pushed that deadline back to the end of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask? Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask?
Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza
Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida
Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship' Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship'
Bobi Wine performs concert in Uganda as police watch on Bobi Wine performs concert in Uganda as police watch on
Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Major oil producers to consider cuts after price slide
Football Mourinho fails to match up as Guardiola takes Man City streets ahead
Football Guardiola insists financial row won't tarnish City's success
Finance Oil crashes more than 20% from October highs despite Trump's Iran sanctions
Football Mourinho side-steps City's Financial Fair Play row
Ex-Goldman Sachs CEO met with key 1MDB figure
Lifestyle 15 amazing amusement parks from around the world
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMD, BA)

World

EU President Donald Tusk, a former liberal Polish prime minister, was the bloc's only senior representative in Warsaw amid speculation he may return to run for president in 2020
Poland risks controversy on independence centenary
Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera, seen here in 1973, was stripped of his nationality in 1979 after emigrating to France
Czech premier proposes restoring writer Kundera's nationality
Members of the Australian armed forces played the Last Post as war veterans gathered at the ANZAC war memorial in Sydney
Sombre ceremonies from Wellington to New Delhi mark WWI armistice centenary
The balcony of an apartment carries a "For Sale" sign, in Havana, Cuba on November 6, 2018
Returning Cubans boost island's real estate market
X
Advertisement