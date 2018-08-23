Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saudi seeks death penalty for woman activist: campaigners


Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman activist: campaigners

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against five human rights activists, including, for the first time a woman, campaigners say.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Saudi public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against five human rights activists, including, for the first time a woman, after charging them with incitement for documenting protests in mainly Shiite areas in the kingdom's oil-rich east play

The Saudi public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against five human rights activists, including, for the first time a woman, after charging them with incitement for documenting protests in mainly Shiite areas in the kingdom's oil-rich east

(AFP/File)

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against five human rights activists, including, for the first time a woman, campaigners say.

The five stand accused of inciting mass protests in mainly Shiite areas of the Sunni-ruled kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province and human rights groups charged that the execution threat was a calculated bid to stifle dissent.

It comes as Saudi Arabia takes an increasingly combative approach to international criticism of its human rights record, imposing a raft of sanctions against Canada after it spoke out earlier this month.

Female activist, Israa al-Ghomgham, who has documented the protests in Eastern Province since they began in 2011, would be the first woman activist to face the death sentence for rights-related work.

She was arrested at her home along with her husband in December 2015, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in separate statements this week.

"Israa al-Ghomgham and four other individuals are now facing the most appalling possible punishment simply for their involvement in anti-government protests," said Samah Hadid, Amnesty International's Middle East director of campaigns.

"We are urging the Saudi Arabian authorities to drop these plans immediately."

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HRW said Ghomgham, her husband and the three other defendants face charges that "do not resemble recognisable crimes".

"Any execution is appalling, but seeking the death penalty for activists like Israa al-Ghomgham, who are not even accused of violent behaviour, is monstrous," its Middle East director Sarah Leah Whitson said.

'Horrifying message'

Amnesty said the unprecedented call for a death sentence against Ghomgham was a clear attempt to scare other dissidents into silence.

"Sentencing Israa al-Ghomgham to death would send a horrifying message that other activists could be targeted in the same way for their peaceful protest and human rights activism," Hadid said.

Amnesty says at least 12 other leading activists, including eight women, have been arrested in the kingdom since May -- just before the authorities ended their decades-long ban on women driving.

Many of them had opposed both the driving ban and the wider system of statutory male "guardians" for women -- fathers, husbands or other relatives, whose permission is required to travel or get married.

Earlier this month, Canada sparked fury in Riyadh by calling for the "immediate release" of the detained activists, including award-winning women's rights campaigner Samar Badawi.

Saudi Arabia froze all new trade and investments, moved to pull out thousands of Saudi students from Canadian universities and pledged to stop all medical treatment programmes in Canada. State airline Saudia also suspended flights to Toronto.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has one of the world's highest rates of execution, with suspects convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking facing the death penalty.

Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials in the kingdom, an absolute monarchy governed under a strict form of Islamic law. The government says the death penalty is an effective deterrent against serious crime.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Posting on Facebook, protesting, and going to a funeral: This is why Saudi sentenced a female activist to death for the first time
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward says Leicester City sold him against his wish
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AAPL)
Mikel Obi Tianjin TEDA boss says Super Eagles captain will not leave
Football Forget Messi, China's 'Nine-Goal Diva' is world's hottest striker
World Saudi Aramco is said to postpone its potentially record-breaking IPO
Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman activist: Campaigners
Finance The special committee of Tesla's board has hired a PR firm as the company explores going private (TSLA)
Finance Saudi Arabia is reportedly calling off what would have been the world's largest IPO

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail