Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saxony's long history with Germany's far right


Saxony Eastern state's long history with Germany's far right

More than anywhere else in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted in Saxony by angry crowds chanting demands for her to step down.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Observers are often all the more astonished by Saxon xenophobia give its comparatively low proportion of foreigners -- just 4.4 percent of the region's 4.1 million inhabitants, compared with 15 percent in some western states play

Observers are often all the more astonished by Saxon xenophobia give its comparatively low proportion of foreigners -- just 4.4 percent of the region's 4.1 million inhabitants, compared with 15 percent in some western states

(AFP/File)

Mobs attacking migrants in Chemnitz this week were the latest, most flagrant demonstration of Saxony's difference from the rest of Germany, spotlighting a state in the formerly communist east that has since the 1990s been a stronghold of the radical far right.

More than anywhere else in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel -- detested by right-wing nationalists for allowing more than one million migrants and refugees into Germany since 2015 -- is greeted in Saxony by angry crowds chanting demands for her to step down.

"Back during the GDR (the communist German Democratic Republic), we weren't allowed to utter the word fascist," remembers Sabine Kuehnrich, a singer and musician born in what before German reunification was known as "Karl-Marx-Stadt".

But in recent decades the state has seen the emergence of "a whole network of far-right activity in the shape of student groups, associations, neo-Nazi music and hooligan clubs," says the energetic leader of Arbeitsgruppe Friedenstag, a grassroots movement for democracy and tolerance.

But the current wave of violence in the city is unprecedented, she said.

After an Iraqi and a Syrian were arrested over the knife murder of a local man on Sunday, hooligans and neo-Nazis attacked foreigners and battled police and counter-demonstrators, with images rebounding around social media and reaching television screens around the world.

"Many people have told me they've never seen such hatred, such readiness for violence," Kuehnrich said.

'Left on their own'

"Haven't they learned anything in Saxony?" asked Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel this week, listing a catalogue of racist incidents in the state since Germany's 1990 reunification.

Observers are often all the more astonished by Saxon xenophobia give its comparatively low proportion of foreigners -- just 4.4 percent of the region's 4.1 million inhabitants, compared with 15 percent in some western states.

Many still remember the days of terror inflicted by hooligans on a home for asylum seekers in the town of Hoyerswerda in 1991, when the aggressors were egged on by the neighbours.

The 230 inhabitants of the home were forced to leave town under police escort, handing the far right a victory that has stuck in people's memories.

In formal politics, Saxony had an equally "very large problem" with neo-Nazis scoring electoral successes during the 1990s and 2000s, recalls Anetta Kahane of the anti-racism Amadeu Antonio foundation.

That didn't stop then-state premier Kurt Biedenkopf of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party from regularly declaring that "Saxony is immune to right-wing extremism".

Local mayors were "systematically left on their own" to face down the far right during the turbulent post-reunification period, Kahane told news channel NTV.

Last September, anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the strongest party in Saxony in federal parliament elections, raking in 27 percent of the vote.

'Complete denial'

Berlin-based political scientist Dieter Rucht argues that other regions in former East Germany like Thuringia or Mecklenburg offer ground just as fertile as Saxony's for the far right.

But "Saxony is unusual because the parties in power in the state, especially the CDU, completely denied the problem for a long time," he explains.

What's more, the region suffered heavily as waves of people -- some 750,000 since 1989 -- moved away in the wake of reunification.

"They left, and there's a whole missing generation in Saxony, especially in rural areas," lamented state integration minister Petra Koepping to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

As elsewhere in the former GDR, those left behind often feel like second-class citizens, with a quality of life that still lags far behind western Germany.

The economic gap stings for a region that calls itself a "free state" in the mould of prosperous Bavaria, as does widespread mockery elsewhere in Germany of the thick Saxon accent.

"Whole swathes of society are disoriented because they've lost their sense of direction, their ideological stability" following the disappearance of the former communist regime, says Frank Richter, director of the Saxon branch of the nationwide Centre for Political Education.

Combined with the population's struggles to adapt to the liberal economic structures of the west, that means "right-wing nationalism is especially seductive" to Saxons, he judges.

In that respect, the state has a lot in common politically with Central European nations like neighbour Poland and Hungary.

That sentiment was cheered by a thousand-strong crowd of demonstrators in the centre of Chemnitz Thursday when a speaker hailed the anti-migrant policies of the "Visegrad group" that also includes the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Youssef Chahed: Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe Youssef Chahed Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe
Nasser Zefzafi: Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike Nasser Zefzafi Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike
McCain: Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye McCain Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye
Central African Republic: African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR Central African Republic African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR
France: Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters France Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters
Summer Time: EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change Summer Time EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses...bullet
5 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
6 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Nicolas Maduro President tells Venezuelan migrants to...bullet

Related Articles

Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
PEGIDA Germany's far-right movement calls protest after deadly dispute
Herero, Nama groups The German massacre of Namibia's indigenous tribes
In Germany WWII bomb defused after 18,500 evacuated
Emmanuel Macron France's President proposes EU collective defence plan
Canada Country holds firm in human rights dispute with Saudi Arabia
Emmanuel Macron France's President proposes EU collective defence plan
Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Tens of thousands of people live in camps in rebel-held Idlib province where they fled from other parts of Syria recaptured by government forces but now face the threat of a new assault with nowhere else to go
Syrian Conflict Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say
The S-400 is the latest generation surface-to-air defence system developed by Russia
Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
A Syrian rebel fighter in Kafr Zita on August 30, 2018, as rebels prepare for a regime assault on Idlib province
In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault
Chemnitz in eastern Germany has hit the headlines in the past week over a wave of racist violence pitting far-right protesters against police
Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence