Security staff calls off strike at Schiphol

Security staff at Amsterdam's busy Schiphol airport have quashed a planned 24-hour strike after reaching a deal with employers, Dutch unions representing the workers said Wednesday.

Three unions, De Unie Security, FNV and CNV "reached an agreement with employers over security staff at Schiphol," De Unie Security said in a statement.

"This means strike action planned for September 4 has been cancelled," it said.

Agreements reached include the curbing of work pressure and the shortening of working hours, the unions added.

Security staff are also to receive a one-off 700-euro increase this year and a five percent raise in 2019 and 2020.

Schiphol airport on Tuesday said it was launching a court case to stop the unions from striking -- a move that could potentially have affected 200,000 passengers.

The airport's management welcomed the agreement, saying in a statement "work disruption will no longer take place and there will be no consequences for passengers."

Schiphol, south of Amsterdam, is one of Europe's top five busiest hubs.

In 2016, some 63.6 million passengers passed through its gates and there were 479,000 aircraft movements on its five main runways, it said in reports.