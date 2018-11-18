Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Somalia holds first boxing competition since civil war

Somalia has held its first boxing competition in more than three decades, with young fighters in the conflict-torn nation dreaming of a career in international rings.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Young pugilists spar in war-torn Somalia's first boxing competition in more than three decades play

Young pugilists spar in war-torn Somalia's first boxing competition in more than three decades

(AFP)

Somalia has held its first boxing competition in more than three decades, with young fighters in the conflict-torn nation dreaming of a career in international rings.

The three-day lightweight boxing competition that wrapped up Sunday took place in the capital Mogadishu, where athletes squared off in a ring set up on a basketball court surrounded by ruined buildings that bore witness to the country's long conflict.

The fighters were cheered by dozens of enthusiastic residents of the capital, many of whom had never seen or heard of boxing before in a country where football and basketball are far more popular, even before the war when such competitions were rare.

Athletes squared off in a ring set up on a basketball court surrounded by ruined buildings that bore witness to the country's long conflict play

Athletes squared off in a ring set up on a basketball court surrounded by ruined buildings that bore witness to the country's long conflict

(AFP)

"Boxing in Somalia stopped after the civil war and it is now reviving with the fact that the country is recovering from the war," said Awil Gelle Ahmed, deputy chairman of the country's national boxing federation.

The last Somali competition he could recall was in 1982.

"There are significant changes which affect the political and security situation of the country and this competition is part of the changes."

Ahmed said the competition involved four teams of two people, all from Mogadishu as "we don't have access to other regions in the country."

The fighters were cheered by dozens of enthusiastic residents of the capital, many of whom had never seen or heard of boxing before in a country where football and basketball are far more popular play

The fighters were cheered by dozens of enthusiastic residents of the capital, many of whom had never seen or heard of boxing before in a country where football and basketball are far more popular

(AFP)

The winner was 21-year-old Mustafa Mohamed Nur, who told AFP: "This was a big day for me, I have become the first Somali to win a boxing competition inside the country since the civil war."

Another fighter, 21-year-old Abdiasiz Ali Shirad, said he had begun boxing in 2014.

"I want to become like Mohamed Ali and Malik Hawkins so that I can be a national boxer, this is my ambition and I want make my dreams come true," he said.

Somalia collapsed into civil war in 1991 and since then has endured successive rounds of conflict involving clan-based militias, foreign armies and, latterly, Al-Qaeda affiliated jihadists the Al-Shabaab who stage regular deadly attacks on the capital.

The three-day lightweight boxing competition took place in the capital Mogadishu play

The three-day lightweight boxing competition took place in the capital Mogadishu

(AFP)

Because of the conflict, many Somali athletes compete internationally for adopted nations.

Britain's most successful track athlete Mo Farah was a Somalian refugee, and title-winning female boxer Ramla Ali and her family fled Mogadishu during the war.

"I'm very happy to see this development which was missing for a long time. Now that the boxing competition is back I think our boxers can compete with counterparts worldwide," said spectator Mohamed Ahmed Abdulahi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Prague protesters call for embattled PM to resign Prague protesters call for embattled PM to resign
Zimbabwe: daily life a year after Mugabe's fall Zimbabwe: daily life a year after Mugabe's fall
Canada will not extend Mali peacekeeping mission: minister Canada will not extend Mali peacekeeping mission: minister
Zimbabwe: the year since Mugabe's ousting Zimbabwe: the year since Mugabe's ousting
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll
US to make final conclusions on Saudi killing in days: Trump US to make final conclusions on Saudi killing in days: Trump

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Lifestyle The most successful GoFundMe campaigns of all time
Seven UN peacekeepers killed in in eastern DR Congo
Eritrea Ethiopia's prime minister and Eritrea's President bromance pays off handsomely after UN lifts off 9-year sanction
Italy's Salvini meets rescued migrants, promises 'welcome'
UN lifts sanctions on Eritrea
Politics The poorest nation in the Pacific will host its richest economic get-together, and it could descend into a dash for cash
UN to lift sanctions on Eritrea
Strategy The 5 worst African countries to do business, according to the World Bank
Football Former Olympics football gold medalists Cameroon among minnows

World

Egypt is looking to establish itself as a key energy exporter by using its vast undersea gas reserves
Undersea gas fires Egypt's regional energy dreams
Gabon's President Ali Bongo (L) has been hospitalised in Ryad since October 24
AU warns Gabon as Bongo remains incapacitated
Conflict in Central Africa has displaced more than a quarter of the population
3 soldiers killed in C. Africa army shootout
In an APEC tradition, leaders donned local costume for the gala dinner
Divided APEC leaders battle for unity after US, China spat
X
Advertisement