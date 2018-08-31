Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spain sex workers claim same labour rights as others


In Spain Sex workers claim same labour rights as others

Spain's first sex workers union on Friday asked for "the same labour rights" for its members as other workers, criticising the Socialist government for wanting to get rid of it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sex work is tolerated in Spain -- neither illegal nor regulated -- but the government of PM Pedro Sanchez came to power in June with a strongly feminist agenda promising to fight the exploitation of women play

Sex work is tolerated in Spain -- neither illegal nor regulated -- but the government of PM Pedro Sanchez came to power in June with a strongly feminist agenda promising to fight the exploitation of women

(AFP)

Spain's first sex workers union on Friday asked for "the same labour rights" for its members as other workers, criticising the Socialist government for wanting to get rid of it.

"Us sex workers deserve the same labour rights as the rest of Spanish society," Conxa Borrell, head of the OTRAS union, told reporters in Barcelona.

The press briefing came a day after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who wants to abolish prostitution altogether as does his executive, said the labour ministry had launched proceedings to challenge the union's existence in court.

Borrell said this desire to abolish prostitution "hides moralism and visceral hate towards sex workers".

She stressed that for fellow sex workers, getting labour rights such as a contract, fixed salary, sick or maternity leave, holidays or retirement was "an utopia".

The existence of the union left Sanchez red-faced on Thursday as not only was it registered by his own labour ministry, but it was published in the official state gazette on August 4.

The news only came to light on Thursday.

Sex work is tolerated in Spain -- neither illegal nor regulated -- but Sanchez came to power in June with a strongly feminist agenda promising to fight the exploitation of women.

On Friday, government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said "this government won't in any way allow a sex workers union."

Labour Minister Magdalena Valerio told reporters Thursday she was shocked by the fact such a union had been approved.

"As a minister and member of a feminist government, I would never have given the OK for this to be published in the official state gazette," she said.

Valerio added this has been one of "the biggest" upsets in her life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency In Germany Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency
In Baghdad: Suicide bomber kills 2 Iraq policemen: Security official In Baghdad Suicide bomber kills 2 Iraq policemen: Security official
Turkey: Country blacklists jihadist group as Idlib operation looms Turkey Country blacklists jihadist group as Idlib operation looms
Lana Del Rey: Singer cancels Israel show after boycott pressure Lana Del Rey Singer cancels Israel show after boycott pressure
Bolivia: Government petitions ICJ over Chilean border river source Bolivia Government petitions ICJ over Chilean border river source
Mike Pompeo: US accuses Moscow of 'defending' Syria's Idlib offensive Mike Pompeo US accuses Moscow of 'defending' Syria's Idlib offensive

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
5 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses...bullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy Costa Coffee, which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion, has outlets everywhere from Moscow to Vietnam — here's what they look like
Football Sneijder set for final Dutch goodbye
Tech Here's our best guess for when you'll be able to buy the iPhone XS (AAPL)
Football Sarri backs Loftus-Cheek to make Chelsea impact
Football Under-fire Mourinho insists he is 'one of the greatest'
Football Boateng to stay at Bayern, Bernat to join PSG - Kovac
Football VAR in Champions League only from 2019-20 season, say UEFA
Finance This map shows the huge international reach of Costa Coffee, the mega-chain which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion
Football VAR in Champions League only from 2019-20 season, say UEFA

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

A security cordon was set up around Amsterdam's Central Station after the incident
In Amsterdam Double stabbing at Amsterdam station, terrorism not ruled out
Pedestrians walk by a Buenos Aires exchange bureau where the buy-sell board displays the Argentine peso exchange values
In Argentina Peso starts to recover after 2 days of crashes
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has come under fire for the heavy-handed response of authorities to street protests
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua expels UN human rights mission
The allegations relate to exchanges between Vladimir Putin (pictured) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during peace talks in Minsk in 2015
In Moscow Kremlin denies Putin threatened to 'crush' Ukraine troops