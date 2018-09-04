Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spain trial over 'stolen babies' resumes


In Spain Trial over 'stolen babies' resumes at Madrid court

Eduardo Vela, 85, a former gynaecologist at the now-defunct San Ramon clinic in Madrid, is accused of having in 1969 taken Ines Madrigal, now aged 49, from her biological mother and given her to another woman.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Demonstrators holding baby dolls and placards reading "Human rights for stolen babies" have rallied outside the Madrid court where a former gynaecologist is the first person prosecuted over the scandal which broke in the media in the 1980s. play

Demonstrators holding baby dolls and placards reading "Human rights for stolen babies" have rallied outside the Madrid court where a former gynaecologist is the first person prosecuted over the scandal which broke in the media in the 1980s.

(AFP)

Spain's first trial linked to thousands of suspected cases of babies stolen from their mothers during the Franco era resumed at a Madrid court on Tuesday, decades after the scandal broke.

Eduardo Vela, 85, a former gynaecologist at the now-defunct San Ramon clinic in Madrid, is accused of having in 1969 taken Ines Madrigal, now aged 49, from her biological mother and given her to another woman, who then raised her and was falsely certified as her birth mother.

"It's an important day. We hope the trial will wrap up today and enter the sentencing phase," Madrigal told reporters as she arrived at the court.

Activists say hundreds of similar cases dating back to the right-wing dictatorship of 1939 to 1975 have failed to make it to court in Spain because of a lack of evidence or because the time limit to file charges has passed.

In a dark and often overlooked chapter of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, the newborns of some left-wing opponents of the regime, as well as of unmarried or poor couples, were removed from their mothers and adopted.

New mothers were frequently told their babies had died suddenly within hours of birth and the hospital had taken care of their burials, but in fact they were given or sold to another family.

Baby stealing began in the 1950s after Franco came to power following the 1936-39 civil war pitting left-wing Republicans against conservative Nationalists loyal to the general. It was part of an effort to purge Spain of Marxist influence.

It was expanded to take newborns from poor families as well as illegitimate babies.

More culprits

At a previous hearing in June, a woman wore a T-shirt reading "I look for my son" outside the court play

At a previous hearing in June, a woman wore a T-shirt reading "I look for my son" outside the court

(AFP/File)

Enrique Vila, a lawyer who has written extensively about the "stolen babies" scandal, said Vela's trial could provide "moral" encouragement for other victims to bring forward lawsuits.

"There are dozens of doctors and nuns across Spain who are guilty" and who are still alive, he told AFP.

During questioning in the opening session of the trial on June 26, Vela said he could not remember details of how the clinic, which he ran for 20 years up to 1982 and is believed to have been a centre for baby trafficking, operated and that the signature on Madrigal's birth certificate was not his.

Vela -- the first person prosecuted over the "stolen babies" scandal which broke in the media in the 1980s -- was due to return to the witness stand the following day but instead he went to hospital after falling ill. He arrived at the court on Tuesday in a wheelchair.

No date has been given for when a verdict will be handed down although Madrigal's lawyer, Guillermo Pena, said it could come within a month.

"After today we could have a sentence with proven facts. Up until now we have only had accusations," he added.

French journalist testimony

Aside from Vela, six other people are scheduled to testify, including a journalist with French public television station France 2 who used a hidden camera to record Vela as he appeared to confess to having given Madrigal away as a "gift". She will answer questions by video conference, according to a court source.

Prosecutors are seeking an 11-year jail sentence for falsifying official documents, illegal adoption, unlawful detention and certifying a non-existent birth.

The baby theft system outlived Franco's death in 1975 and carried on as an illegal baby trafficking network until 1987 when a new law that regulated adoption more tightly was introduced.

Campaigners estimate tens of thousands of babies may have been stolen from their parents over the decades.

The cases echo events that took place during Argentina's 1976-1983 military dictatorship. Courts there have since handed down lengthy jail terms for the systematic theft of babies from political prisoners.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Jebi: Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan Jebi Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan
Lai Rong: China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show Lai Rong China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show
Lehman Brothers: 10 years on, crisis mode is new normal for central banks Lehman Brothers 10 years on, crisis mode is new normal for central banks
LGBT Rights: Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sex LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sex
UAE: Country announces first astronauts to go to space UAE Country announces first astronauts to go to space
Mohammad Javad Zarif: Iran's Foreign Minister in Syria for talks ahead of Idlib offensive Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran's Foreign Minister in Syria for talks ahead of Idlib offensive

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
6 United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to...bullet
7 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
8 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
9 In China 'Silk Road' project runs into debt jambullet
10 Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt...bullet

Related Articles

Chagos Islands British-ruled territory 'integral' to Mauritius, top UN court told
In Spain Police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples
In Morocco Government targets migrant smuggling 'mafia'
Pedro Sanchez Spain PM calls for Venezuelan migrant quotas
Migrants Crisis Mediterranean crossings 'deadlier than ever': UN
In Catalonia Tensions rise over pro-independence yellow ribbons
Migration Crisis Lost at sea: 'Thousands' of dead migrants never identified
In Spain Sex workers claim same labour rights as others
Pedro Sanchez Spain PM says Franco mausoleum cannot be 'place of reconciliation'
Rumba The dance of seduction running through Cubans' veins

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
A handout picture taken in the search and rescue zone in the Mediterranean sea on June 9, 2018 by SOS Mediterranee NGO shows migrants being rescued before boarding the French NGO's ship Aquarius. This year one in 18 people die while making the dangerous crossing.
Migrants Crisis Mediterranean crossings 'deadlier than ever': UN
French President Emmanuel Macron has actively court the support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for his institutional reforms
Merkel German Chancellor to meet Macron in Marseille amid EU immigration row
In a diplomatic blow to Britain, the UN General Assembly in June last year adopted a resolution presented by Mauritius and backed by African countries asking the ICJ to offer a legal opinion on the island chain's fate
Chagos Islands British-ruled territory 'integral' to Mauritius, top UN court told