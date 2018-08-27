Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spanish police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples


In Spain Police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples

Police arrested seven people as part of the operation -- three in Madrid and four in Barcelona -- who are suspected of playing a role in the cocaine smuggling operation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dozens of cocaine-stuffed pineapples were found at a major market in Madrid play

Dozens of cocaine-stuffed pineapples were found at a major market in Madrid

(Spanish National Police/AFP)

Spanish police said Monday they have seized 67 kilogrammes (148 pounds) of cocaine found inside dozens of hollowed-out pineapples at Madrid's main wholesale fruit and vegetable market.

The drug-stuffed fruits were found at the sprawling Mercamadrid market among a shipment of pineapples that arrived in the Portuguese port of Setubal by ship from Costa Rica and was then transported overland to the Spanish capital, police said in a statement.

Each pineapple was "perfectly hallowed out and stuffed with compact cylinders" containing 800-1,000 grammes cocaine and was coated with wax or yellow paraffin to conceal the "odours of the chemical products which the drug contains and avoid its detection", the statement said.

Police arrested seven people as part of the operation -- three in Madrid and four in Barcelona -- who are suspected of playing a role in the cocaine smuggling operation.

Spain, with its historic and linguistic links to South America, is the main entry point to Europe for cocaine from the continent, mostly from Colombia.

Smugglers often resort to creative methods to get drugs past Spanish customs.

In recent years, police have found cocaine inside breast implants, a wig, a wheelchair cushion, a plaster cast encasing a man's broken leg as well as inside a 42-piece crockery set.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

McCain: Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator
Robert Kyagulanyi: Uganda's pop star MP gets bail Robert Kyagulanyi Uganda's pop star MP gets bail
Emine Ocak: Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation': minister Emine Ocak Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation': minister
Demosisto Party: Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China Demosisto Party Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China
Merkel: Germn Chancellor condemns 'hunt' against foreigners as far-right calls new demo Merkel Germn Chancellor condemns 'hunt' against foreigners as far-right calls new demo
Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM vows 'free and fair' 2020 polls Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian PM vows 'free and fair' 2020 polls

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
4 In Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as presidentbullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
7 Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeachedbullet
8 Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy...bullet
9 Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversybullet
10 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet

Related Articles

Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injured
In Spain Police kill knife attacker shouting Islamic slogan
Jihadist Rampage Catalan rift creeps into Spain's homage to attack victims
In Malta Aquarius ship arrives after migrant-sharing deal
In Spain Hundreds hurt as festival promenade collapses
In Spain Pay up or else: Government warns of online 'sextorsion'
Tour De France Winner Ullrich admitted to psychiatric hospital
Tour De France Winner, Ullrich held over 'escort' assault
Portugal Country fires rage along smouldering stretch of Algarve

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) aerial bomb, thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week
In Germany WWII bomb defused after 18,500 evacuated
Welcomed as a saviour of the European Union on his election last year, the French leader has seen his ambitious plans diluted as the 28 members' interests diverge
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Pope Francis "begged for God's forgiveness" on Sunday for multiple abuse scandals within the Irish church but faced accusations by a former Vatican official that he had personally ignored allegations against senior clergy
Pope Francis Pontiff 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal
Cows and their calves eat some hay from a manger standing on a dry pasture in Rheinberg, western Germany, in July. With no fresh grass, farmers have had to dip into winter feed stocks
France 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought