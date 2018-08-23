Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Strike-hit Ryanair announces deal with Irish union


Ryanair Strike-hit Airline announces deal with Irish union

Ryanair on Thursday said it had "reached agreement" with an Irish union representing pilots, in a move that could end the cancellation of flights across Europe because of strikes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Irish no-frills airline was forced to scrap some 400 out of 2,400 scheduled European flights as pilots in Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands walked off the job play

The Irish no-frills airline was forced to scrap some 400 out of 2,400 scheduled European flights as pilots in Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands walked off the job

(dpa/AFP/File)

Ryanair on Thursday said it had "reached agreement" with an Irish union representing pilots, in a move that could end the cancellation of flights across Europe because of strikes.

"Ryanair today (Thursday) confirmed that overnight it had reached agreement with FORSA union and its Irish pilots committee on behalf of Republic of Ireland based pilots," the no-frills airline tweeted following a 22-hours long negotiating session.

Reports said that the union has recommended that the pilots back the deal, of which no details have been disclosed.

"Ryanair will take these proposals to its Board in due course after the Irish based pilots have voted on this signed agreement," the tweet added.

"The mediator... has asked both sides to refrain from further comment until the ballot has concluded and we will respect his wishes," Ryanair continued.

Ryanair's share price soared 5.59 percent to 13.88 euros in Dublin trading following the announcement.

The Irish deal "ought to end disruption, although it remains dependent on a ballot of members, whilst the company is still engaged in battles (elsewhere) in Europe", noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

"The likelihood is that remaining pilot union concerns will be resolved fairly quickly following this agreement," he added.

Flights cancelled

Earlier this month, Ryanair pilots across Europe staged a coordinated 24-hour strike to push their demands for better pay and conditions, plunging tens of thousands of passengers into transport chaos at the peak of the busy summer season.

The Irish no-frills airline was forced to scrap some 400 out of 2,400 scheduled European flights as pilots in Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands walked off the job.

Around 55,000 passengers were affected by the strikes, said Ryanair, which has offered customers refunds or the option of rebooking their journeys.

In all, Ireland-based pilots have held five one-day strikes since the start of July.

Ryanair has slammed the stoppages as "unnecessary" but pilots counter that the carrier has refused to engage in meaningful dialogue about collective labour agreements since it began recognising unions in December 2017.

The airline meanwhile suffered a round of strikes by cockpit and cabin crew in July that disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers.

Unions are demanding higher salaries for their members, claiming Ryanair pays less than rival airlines, and for contractors' working conditions to match those of staff employees.

Another key complaint of workers based in countries other than Ireland is the fact that Ryanair employs them under Irish legislation.

Staff claim this creates huge insecurity for them, blocking their access to state benefits in their country.

Ryanair meanwhile claims that its pilots have been offered a 20-percent pay increase this year, adding that the carrier is committed to giving all its pilots in Germany permanent contracts by the end of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

Ryanair Aircraft carrier strike grounds flights across Europe
Ryanair Airline strike hits 600 flights, 100,000 passengers
Football 'HAHAHA' - schadenfreude sweeps web after German downfall
Aviaition Rent-a-captain: South Africa plugs global pilot shortage
In Marseille Airlines to complain to EU over French strikes
Finance How JetBlue, Southwest, WOW and other airlines can sell insanely cheap tickets and stay in business (JBLU, LUV)
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, FB, SHLD)
In France Court condemns lastminute.com for 'parasitism' of Ryanair website
In UK Almost 80% of firms pay men more than women

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail