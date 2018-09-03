Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Suu Kyi's image in shreds as Myanmar jails Reuters pair


Aung San Suu Kyi Nobel laureate's image in shreds as Myanmar jails Reuters pair

During her long years of house arrest under the former junta -- which choked the media inside Myanmar -- it was foreign correspondents who carried her message of peaceful defiance to the outside world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was once a staunch advocate for the free press and a darling of the foreign media play

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was once a staunch advocate for the free press and a darling of the foreign media

(AFP/File)

The jailing of two Reuters journalists shreds what remains of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's reputation as a rights champion, critics say, after she failed to come to their defence or speak up for the persecuted Rohingya minority.

Suu Kyi was once a staunch advocate for the free press and a darling of the foreign media.

During her long years of house arrest under the former junta -- which choked the media inside Myanmar -- it was foreign correspondents who carried her message of peaceful defiance to the outside world.

Glowing profiles burnished her image, with comparisons made to the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King.

Suu Kyi remains adored inside Myanmar. Supporters of her democracy battle say she has limited control over the military, which ceded full control in 2015 after almost 50 years in power.

But her response to the Rohingya crisis has sent her international reputation into a tailspin.

Wa Lone and his colleague have been held in Yangon's notorious Insein prison since their arrest in December play

Wa Lone and his colleague have been held in Yangon's notorious Insein prison since their arrest in December

(AFP)

Former friends and supporters have looked on aghast at her lack of criticism of last year's military campaign against the Rohingya.

UN investigators last week said that campaign was pursued with "genocidal intent".

Monday's conviction of two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and their seven-year sentence has sent a chill through Myanmar's already embattled press community.

Yet throughout the trial Suu Kyi has been unmoved by calls to intervene, or even criticise the court case.

'Traitors'

Bill Richardson, a US diplomat and until recently a Suu Kyi confidante, alleges that she denounced the two journalists when he tried to raise their plight in person.

"Suu Kyi's response was filled with anger, referring to the journalists as traitors," the former New Mexico governor told AFP.

Shortly after the set-to in January, Richardson quit his position on an international advisory body into the Rakhine crisis, labelling it a whitewash.

Another person at the same meeting said there was shouting and a "charged atmosphere".

Kyaw Soe Oo (C) is escorted by police after being sentenced in Yangon play

Kyaw Soe Oo (C) is escorted by police after being sentenced in Yangon

(AFP)

"In that heated exchange I wouldn’t dismiss that the word was used," said retired Thai lawmaker and ambassador Kobsak Chutikul, who was secretary for the panel and who also later resigned.

"It would have fitted the emotions and sentiments at the time," he added.

Since sweeping to power three years ago, Suu Kyi's relationship with the press has been fraught.

Prosecutions of journalists and media intimidation more redolent of the junta years have been common.

Around 20 journalists were prosecuted in 2017, many under a controversial online defamation law.

At the same time Suu Kyi has been accused of backing misinformation and distorted reports about the Rakhine crisis.

State media published by the Suu Kyi-controlled Ministry of Information has continuously echoed the military line, rejecting allegations of atrocities against the Rohingya as "fake news".

That has put her at odds with a mountain of evidence and an international community calling for justice.

"To say that Aung San Suu Kyi's star has faded is a massive understatement," said Matthew Burgher from free speech advocacy group Article 19.

Powerless or accomplice?

Suu Kyi's defenders say her hands are tied by an army that still controls all security matters as well as 25 percent of parliamentary seats.

The stateless Rohingya are also a deeply unpopular cause among the Buddhist-majority public in Myanmar, where Islamophobia has surged in recent years.

Graphic on the two Reuters jounalists who were jailed for seven years for breach of state secrets in Myanmar play

Graphic on the two Reuters jounalists who were jailed for seven years for breach of state secrets in Myanmar

(AFP)

That reality gives Suu Kyi little political incentive to defend the Muslim minority -- or reporters who write about their plight.

But some analysts note a transformation in Suu Kyi in recent months, from trying to avoid talking about them to supporting the military's kickback against "terrorists".

At a speech in Singapore last month she referred to generals in her cabinet as "rather sweet". UN investigators have accused the army of genocide.

"We who are living through the transition in Myanmar view it differently from those who observe it from the outside and who will remain untouched by its outcome," she said.

Given that an appeal could take years, the best hope for early release for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo may be a pardon from President Win Myint, a key aide to Suu Kyi.

Aaron Connelly, a Myanmar expert at Australia's Lowy Institute, said the notion that Suu Kyi is powerless to counter the military's excesses is a "myth" since she uses her political leverage on issues she deems worthy.

"Unfortunately, she does not consider the safety and dignity of Rohingya to be among them," he added.

burs-joe/jta/apj/sls

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Theresa May: British PM's Brexit blueprint blasted by Boris Johnson Theresa May British PM's Brexit blueprint blasted by Boris Johnson
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: Egypt president approves law clamping down on social media Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt president approves law clamping down on social media
In India: Life upended for those left off citizenship list In India Life upended for those left off citizenship list
Angela Merkel: Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call Angela Merkel Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call
Brexit: Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover Brexit Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover
Alexander Zakharchenko: Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
4 United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistanbullet
5 Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in raid: Military sourcesbullet
6 Trump US President to skip Asian regional summits, Pence to...bullet
7 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
8 Mauritania People vote in last election before key...bullet
9 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
10 Ukraine Country mourns rebel leader after blastbullet

Related Articles

In Bangladesh Rohingya mark 'black day' one year after Myanmar violence
In Myanmar Verdict in case against Reuters journalists due next week
In Asia Rohingya protest for 'justice' on crackdown anniversary
Rakhine State UN Security Council urges Myanmar to ease Rohingyas' safe return
In Myanmar Floods force thousands from their homes
Kyaw Soe Oo Reuters reporter arrested in Myanmar says he was 'entrapped'
Rohingya Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend people
Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face justice over Rohingya 'genocide'?
Myanmar Country rejects UN probe findings of Rohingya 'genocide'
In Norway No question of withdrawing Suu Kyi Nobel Peace Prize: official

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Palestinian refugee children play in a street of the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on September 1, 2018
Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at parliament in Tehran on August 28, 2018
Hassan Rouhani Iran parliament drops plan to impeach education minister
A photo released by the Cuenca Fire Department showing a bus that crashed in Ecuador, killing 11 people
In Ecuador 11 killed in latest bus crash