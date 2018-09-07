Pulse.com.gh logo
Swedish far-right leader receives death threat: party


"We hope that this threat is not real," party spokesman Oskar Cavalli-Bjorkman told AFP, adding they're awaiting the Swedish security and intelligence service Sapo's assessment.

Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson has received a death threat according to the party play

(AFP)

The far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) on Friday said their leader Jimmie Akesson has received a letter with a death threat as the party is on course to win record support in Sunday's legislative election.

A copy of the threat letter, with the Islamic State group's flag at the top, was published by Swedish media.

"We will behead you if you do not withdraw from the election by the end of this week," the letter reads, adding a similar threat against Akesson's four-year-old son.

Sapo confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

