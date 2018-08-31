Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Taiwan carries out first execution in two years


Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan carries out first execution in two years

Taiwan executed a death-row inmate on Friday, the first execution carried out under President Tsai Ing-wen's government despite ongoing calls from rights groups to abolish the death penalty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Some politicians and rights groups in Taiwan have called for the abolition of capital punishment, but various surveys show majority support for the death penalty play

Some politicians and rights groups in Taiwan have called for the abolition of capital punishment, but various surveys show majority support for the death penalty

(AFP/File)

Taiwan executed a death-row inmate on Friday, the first execution carried out under President Tsai Ing-wen's government despite ongoing calls from rights groups to abolish the death penalty.

Lee Hung-chi was executed at a jail in southern Kaohsiung city Friday afternoon by firing squad, according to the justice ministry, for killing his ex-wife and five-year-old daughter in 2014.

Lee stabbed his ex-wife to death outside the kindergarten their two daughters attended and then took one of the girls to his car, where he attempted to kill both her and himself by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lee survived after they were rescued but the girl died two months later despite treatment.

"His actions were brutal and ruthless... and inflicted irreparable harms to the victims' families," deputy justice minister Chen Ming-tang told reporters.

The court had ruled there was no likelihood of Lee reforming, he added.

Taiwan resumed capital punishment in 2010 after a five-year hiatus, with the death penalty reserved for the most serious crimes such as aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Some politicians and rights groups have called for its abolition, but various surveys show majority support for the death penalty.

Chen said the government was gradually decreasing its use, but would not abolish it for now.

"Abolishing (the) death sentence is an international trend and a long-term goal for the justice ministry... but there is no consensus in our country," Chen said.

There are currently 42 prisoners on death row in Taiwan.

Lee's execution was the first since a former college student was put to death in May 2016 for killing four people in a random stabbing spree on a subway that shocked the generally peaceful island.

In 2012 the murder of a young boy in a playground reignited debate over the death penalty, after the suspect reportedly said he was anticipating free board and lodging in jail and would get a life sentence at most even if he were to kill two or three people.

The European Union expressed sympathy towards those close to Lee's victims but said it was "unequivocally opposed to the use of capital punishment".

In a statement, the bloc called on Taiwan to "immediately reintroduce a moratorium on the death penalty... as a first step to its total abolition".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nino Koehler: Germany jails man for Dresden mosque bomb attack Nino Koehler Germany jails man for Dresden mosque bomb attack
Artificial Intelligence: Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future Artificial Intelligence Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future
Religious Persecution: China disputes UN report on Uighur discrimination Religious Persecution China disputes UN report on Uighur discrimination
Youssef Chahed: Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe Youssef Chahed Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe
Nasser Zefzafi: Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike Nasser Zefzafi Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike
McCain: Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye McCain Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
5 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses...bullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Here's our best guess for when you'll be able to buy the iPhone XS (AAPL)
Strategy 'What the hell were we thinking?' Startup founders who landed a $55,000 deal on 'Shark Tank' nearly missed their big break
Politics United Airlines made a tiny concession to recognize Taiwan, and China is furious
Lifestyle This Taiwanese tea is so popular in London that it's only sold twice a day and is limited to 1 per person
World White House criticizes China over El Salvador recognition
El Salvador US, China trade barbs after country cuts Taiwan ties
Strategy 50 foods that Costco employees and members love
United States US will reassess ties with El Salvador: Taiwan envoy
Taiwan Country marks 60 years since China attack as tensions rise

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

The United Nations maintains a peacekeeping presence in the Central African Republic, one of the continent's poorest nations.
Central African Republic African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR
Russian President Vladimir Poutin, visiting the Artek camp in Crimea in June 2017
Central African Republic Russia poetry competition in CAR offers holiday in Crimea camp
British and French fishermen have been locked in an angry dispute over fishing rights, subbed the "Scallop Wars"
France Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters
Time on its mind? The EU says it wants to abolish the twice-yearly clock change following huge demand from citizens
Summer Time EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change