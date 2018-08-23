Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Taiwan marks 60 years since China attack as tensions rise


Taiwan Country marks 60 years since China attack as tensions rise

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen called for unity and vowed not to bow to pressure from Beijing on Thursday as the island marked the 60th anniversary of a deadly Chinese artillery attack.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
China's People's Liberation Army fired 470,000 shells at Kinmen and nearby islets in 1958 play

China's People's Liberation Army fired 470,000 shells at Kinmen and nearby islets in 1958

(AFP)

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen called for unity and vowed not to bow to pressure from Beijing on Thursday as the island marked the 60th anniversary of a deadly Chinese artillery attack.

The anniversary of the assault on tiny Kinmen island, known as the "823 bombardment", comes as China steps up pressure on self-ruling Taiwan, which it sees as part of its territory to be reunified.

China's People's Liberation Army fired 470,000 shells at Kinmen and nearby islets in 1958, killing 618 servicemen and civilians in an attack that lasted 44 days.

Tensions with Beijing have worsened under Tsai because she refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of 'one China' play

Tensions with Beijing have worsened under Tsai because she refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of 'one China'

(AFP)

Kinmen is part of Taiwan, but lies less than two miles off mainland China, at the narrowest part of the Taiwan Strait.

"When we remember the '823 bombardment' 60 years later, we will not forget the spirit of solidarity," Tsai said on her Facebook page.

"When we face diplomatic suppression we will not forget how strong our country can be when we are united," she added, saying that while Taiwanese people cherished peace they would not take national security for granted.

Hundreds of soldiers, relatives and veterans, some in their 80s and 90s, gathered at a Kinmen cemetery where victims of the 1958 bombardment were buried play

Hundreds of soldiers, relatives and veterans, some in their 80s and 90s, gathered at a Kinmen cemetery where victims of the 1958 bombardment were buried

(AFP)

Tensions with Beijing have worsened under Tsai because she refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of "one China".

In response, China has ramped up military drills and poached Taiwan's official diplomatic allies -- El Salvador became the third this year to switch ties from Taipei to Beijing on Tuesday.

At an anniversary ceremony held in a former army bunker and combat centre in Kinmen, Taiwan's Defence Minister Yen De-fa said today's troops in Taiwan must again make "combat preparations" in the face of what he described as a growing military threat from China.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Yen De-fa said troops in Taiwan must again make 'combat preparations' in the face of what he described as a growing military threat from China play

Taiwan's Defence Minister Yen De-fa said troops in Taiwan must again make 'combat preparations' in the face of what he described as a growing military threat from China

(AFP)

Hundreds of soldiers, relatives and veterans, some in their 80s and 90s, gathered at a Kinmen cemetery where victims of the 1958 bombardment were buried.

Lai Jen-hsien, 83, remembered the attack.

"We were joking it was firecrackers, but then all of a sudden it was a rain of them (artillery)," said Lai, who was in the combat engineer battalion in Kinmen at the time.

He told AFP he did not think history would repeat itself on Kinmen.

China has sought to bring Taiwan back into the fold since nationalist troops fled to the island after their defeat by communist forces on the mainland in 1949 play

China has sought to bring Taiwan back into the fold since nationalist troops fled to the island after their defeat by communist forces on the mainland in 1949

(AFP)

"Peace is priceless. War is ruthless. We should try our best to peacefully handle the fate of people from both sides of the (Taiwan) Strait," Lai said.

China has sought to bring Taiwan back into the fold since nationalist troops fled to the island after their defeat by communist forces on the mainland in 1949.

Kinmen historically often found itself on the frontline, although now the island is a popular tourist attraction for both mainland Chinese and Taiwanese visitors.

Its most famous souvenirs are kitchen knives made from the remnants of artillery shells.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

World Taiwan President stops in U.S. as relations warm, angering China
World Taiwan president stops in U.S. As relations warm, angering China
Politics China is waging war against a cafe after it served coffee to Taiwan's president
Andy Chan Hong Kong independence activist attacks Beijing at press club talk
Opinion Trump's tariffs are changing trade with China; here are 2 emerging endgames
World Ex-Hong Kong leader heightens pressure on journalists' group
In Hong Kong Press club pressured by Beijing to cancel talk

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail