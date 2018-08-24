Pulse.com.gh logo
Tanker missing in Gulf of Guinea found


A tanker with 19 Georgian and Russian sailors that went missing for over a week in the Gulf of Guinea has been found off the coast of Congo, Tbilisi said on Friday, although the reason for its disappearance remained unclear.

  • Published:
The Pantelena, a Panamanian-flagged tanker owned by a Greek company, was last seen off the coast of Gabon but has been found in Congo's territorial waters and is heading to the port of Lome in Togo

(AFP/File)

A tanker with 19 Georgian and Russian sailors that went missing for over a week in the Gulf of Guinea has been found off the coast of Congo, Tbilisi said on Friday, although the reason for its disappearance remained unclear.

The Pantelena, a Panamanian-flagged tanker owned by a Greek company, "has been found in Congo's territorial waters and is heading to the port of Lome in the Togolese Republic," Georgia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The lives and health of Georgian sailors are not under threat," the ministry added.

On August 14, the ship "turned off its locator beacon," a device that tracks a vessel's position by satellite, a regional military source in Africa said, adding that "the first thing that pirates do when they board a ship is to cut off this beacon."

The Gulf of Guinea has in recent years become the epicentre of maritime piracy in Africa.

Georgia's foreign ministry said earlier that a search operation was being conducted with the help of the British maritime authorities and that there were concerns for the 17 Georgian and two Russian sailors onboard.

But a senior Georgian diplomat told AFP on Friday on condition of anonymity that "what happened at the Pantelena probably wasn't an instance of piracy."

"The incident is now settled," the diplomat said without giving further details.

