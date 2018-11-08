Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Thai sergeant with HIV accused of raping dozens of teenage boys: police

An HIV-infected Thai sergeant major has been arrested and charged with raping an estimated 75 mostly teenage boys after luring them to meet him in the northeast of the country, a senior law enforcement offical told AFP Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The soldier used a false profile on a gay dating app to invite the alleged victims play

The soldier used a false profile on a gay dating app to invite the alleged victims

(AFP/File)

An HIV-infected Thai sergeant major has been arrested and charged with raping an estimated 75 mostly teenage boys after luring them to meet him in the northeast of the country, a senior law enforcement offical told AFP Thursday.

The 43-year-old soldier in Khon Kaen province used a false profile on a gay dating app to invite the alleged victims -- who ranged in age from 13 to 18 -- to meet him, said Surachate Hakparn, deputy head of the technology crime task force.

Surachate said the teenagers had been cajoled into sharing revealing photos of themselves before arriving and then were blackmailed into having sex with the man once they were there and learned he was not the man in the profile.

"We have evidence that he raped the boys, about 75 of them," he said Thursday, adding that the suspect was arrested and charged the day before.

"We have clear evidence of this and he confessed."

The man had allegedly carried out the sexual assaults for four years and authorities were tipped off about the claims via a tip on the Facebook page of the technology crime task force.

Surachate added that police believe the scope of the investigation could be even broader and go back years.

"He has done this to boys since he served in Bangkok and continued doing it in Khon Kaen," Surachate said, adding that the suspect had been stripped of his rank.

In total the suspect faces six charges, including the rape and molestation of underage children. The maximum penalty for child rape is 20 years in jail.

HIV testing and counselling services are being provided to alleged victims.

Thailand has made headlines for sex abuse scandals in the past but much of the activity occurs out of sight and receives little coverage.

In October a former monk known for flying on a private jet and wearing designer goods was convicted of raping an underage girl in a case that shocked the Buddhist-majority country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Sports Meet 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa, Floyd Mayweather's next opponent who loves anime, aliens, and Harry Potter
Meth precursors fuelling Myanmar's unstoppable drug trade
Football From World Cup to Suzuki Cup for globe-trotting Eriksson
Lifestyle The hottest food trend in the year you were born
Football Leicester rename foundation in honour of late owner
Lifestyle 11 grilled foods from around the world that you'll want to try
Football Helicopter tragedy will haunt me forever, Leicester's Schmeichel says
Life in the shadows: Pakistani Christians fear arrest in Thailand

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement