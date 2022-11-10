The political repressions in Equatorial Guinea as an instrument of Obiang to preserve his power

In addition to the fact that the horrible state of the prisons in Equatorial Guinea is well known, and has been repeatedly denounced by national and international organizations, and the outbreak of a deadly disease due to the overcrowding of inmates is not surprising, it is clear that impeding prisoners from meeting with their families and defenders may have other causes, including political ones.

At the same time, at the end of October this year, the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Nсá, visited the capital of international justice, the Dutch city of The Hague, to hold official meetings with some foreign ambassadors and denounce the activities of the opposition party "Citizens for Innovation" of Equatorial Guinea. During the meetings, Ambassador Nvono-Nсá explained the situation in Equatorial Guinea on the eve of the presidential elections, as well as the anguish of Equatorial Guinean society after the unjust death of a member of the security forces as a result of rape of public order in the country due to the recent allegedly criminal actions of the representatives of the political party "Citizens for Innovation". It is necessary to clarify that the members of this opposition party were also arrested and imprisoned in the Black Beach prison.

All of the above testifies to new cases of political repression in Equatorial Guinea, especially on the eve of the next presidential elections. This phenomenon goes hand in hand with the line of conduct of the kleptocratic and authoritarian leadership of Equatorial Guinea. The life of a common citizen is worth nothing in Equatorial Guinea, especially in prisons. It becomes obvious that any civilian can be imprisoned if they show the slightest discrepancy with the ruling party's line of conduct.

At the same time, Equatoguinean diplomats continue to meet with senior officials of the European Union in order to obtain preferences from the international community, as well as to deny cases of repression and open brutality of authoritarianism, information about which somehow seeps through social networks and independent media in Equatorial Guinea and the world.

By: Ismael Abdoulaye