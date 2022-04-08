RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

The Rhapsody Online Partners and Prayer Conference

Rhapsody of Realities Presents -The Rhapsody Online Partners and Prayer Conference happening live for 24HRS from Friday, April 8th, 6 pm GMT+1 to Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

Register Now on prayer.rhapsodyofrealities.org, www.reachoutworld.org, Rhapsodyofrealities.org, and all Rhapsody Networks to Watch Live and Participate. God bless you!

