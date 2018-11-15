Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Top Chinese university warns students to avoid activism

One of China's top universities has warned students they face arrest if they associate with a labour-rights organisation that has drawn support in a recent surge of Chinese campus activism.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Any hint of campus activism in China sparks deep concern among authorities. This picture from November 8 shows demonstrating students outside an Apple Store in Bejing play

Any hint of campus activism in China sparks deep concern among authorities. This picture from November 8 shows demonstrating students outside an Apple Store in Bejing

(Zhifan Liu/AFP/File)

One of China's top universities has warned students they face arrest if they associate with a labour-rights organisation that has drawn support in a recent surge of Chinese campus activism.

Peking University sent a message to all students on Wednesday accusing Jasic Workers Solidarity of "criminal activity", according to a student involved with the labour group.

"After today's message, if there are still students that want to defy the law, they must take responsibility," said the note seen by AFP.

Chinese universities have historically been a wellspring for radical political movements and any hint of campus activism sparks deep concern among authorities.

The warning marks the latest move in a crackdown on Jasic Workers Solidarity after at least a dozen activist and student supporters in several cities were detained last week, according the the group.

Rights campaigners told AFP on Tuesday that five of the detained activists had been released.

Jasic Workers Solidarity rose to prominence this summer when student activists backed its efforts to form a workers' union at welding machinery company Jasic Technology in southern Guangdong province.

In its warning, Peking University mentioned the case of graduate Zhang Shengye -- a member of the group who last week was beaten on campus and taken away by people in dark clothing, according to an eyewitness AFP spoke to and a statement from Jasic Workers Solidarity.

The university accused Zhang of participating in the group's "illegal" activities and confirmed that he had been taken away by government security forces.

The school also accused another student, Yu Tianfu, of conspiring with Zhang and interfering with his arrest. Yu had published an eyewitness account of Zhang's abduction online.

Peking University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The institution in Beijing is one of China's most prestigious universities, and has produced many top political leaders.

Student activists around China have recently reported increased pressure.

Many members of Jasic Workers Solidarity belong to student-run Marxist societies, some of which say they have been unable to register with their universities.

Earlier this week, a university in the southern region of Guangxi said it would check students' and teachers' phones, computers and external hard drives for "illegal" audio and video content, according to media reports.

The university later appeared to back off after an online uproar and as lawyers chimed in to contest the legality of the move.

In 1989, thousands of university students joined workers in pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square that eventually provoked a bloody crackdown.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Baby snatched by monkey dies in Taj Mahal city Baby snatched by monkey dies in Taj Mahal city
Abe, Putin to accelerate WWII treaty talks stalled by island row Abe, Putin to accelerate WWII treaty talks stalled by island row
Bangladesh photographer detained during protests gets bail Bangladesh photographer detained during protests gets bail
Netanyahu plots next moves in Israel coalition crisis Netanyahu plots next moves in Israel coalition crisis
Madagascar rivals set for election run-off Madagascar rivals set for election run-off
Macron shows humbler side as rural protests loom in France Macron shows humbler side as rural protests loom in France

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Finance US farmers are taking a beating from the trade war with China
Lifestyle 26 celebrities who adopted kids
Tech This 19-second video of a drone wielding a flamethrower will haunt your dreams
Strategy These 3 African countries are among the most indebted to Chinese creditors
Tech We asked digital security experts about the impact of Nigerian ISP, MainOne, rerouting Google traffic through China, here's what they have to say
Finance Investing titans Fidelity, Janus Henderson, and JPMorgan loaded up on Apple stock — then it tanked 15%
Finance Trump's trade war with China just ended one car manufacturer's incredible 46-month streak

World

In his final column for The Washington Post, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi perhaps presciently pleaded for greater freedom of expression in the Middle East
Khashoggi: From Saudi royal insider to open critic
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (R), pictured here with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon (L) October 15, 2018, says Seoul will not restart an industrial zone with the North until it moves to give up nuclear weapons
S.Korea says too early to restart industrial zone with North
Swiss Islamologist Tariq Ramadan wins bail while French authorities investigate allegations from two women that he raped them in 2009 and 2012
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan wins bail in France rape case
In his final column for The Washington Post, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi perhaps presciently pleaded for greater freedom of expression in the Middle East
Saudi prosecutor exonerates crown prince in Khashoggi murder
X
Advertisement