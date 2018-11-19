Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations

Mohammed Ali al-Huthi, head of the Huthi insurgents' Higher Revolutionary Committee and an influential political figure, tweeted that he also wants his group to announce "readiness to suspend and halt all military operations".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yemeni forces aligned with Huthi rebels ride during a parade in the capital Sanaa on October 16, 2018 to show support against the Saudi-led pro-government coalition play Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations (AFP)

A high-ranking Yemeni rebel official urged his leadership Monday to freeze military operations and stop firing missiles into Saudi Arabia as the UN prepares for peace talks.

Mohammed Ali al-Huthi, head of the Huthi insurgents' Higher Revolutionary Committee and an influential political figure, tweeted that he also wants his group to announce "readiness to suspend and halt all military operations".

He called on "all (Huthi) official Yemeni sides to issue directives to end launching missiles and drones against aggression countries... in order to deprive them from any reason to continue their aggression and siege."

He also said the rebels should be ready "to freeze and stop all military operations on all fronts" to achieve "a just and honourable peace".

Huthi rebels have controlled the capital Sanaa since capturing it in late 2014.

They have since fired hundreds of ballistic missiles into neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which since 2015 has led a regional military coalition aiming to restore to power the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

Although Mohammed Ali al-Huthi is head of the Iran-linked rebels' Higher Revolutionary Committee, he is not their ultimate decision-maker -- that power lies with supreme leader Abdulmalek al-Huthi.

Mohammed Ali al-Huthi's comments came after UN special envoy Martin Griffiths said he would visit Sanaa this week to finalise arrangements for peace talks in Sweden.

Griffiths -- whose efforts at kick-starting peace talks collapsed in September -- said both the Saudi-backed government and the Huthi rebels have shown a "renewed commitment" to work on a political solution.

He said both sides have given "firm assurances" that they would attend the talks, although no date has yet been set.

Multiple attempts to hold negotiations between the government alliance and Huthis have failed, most recently in September, when the rebels refused to fly to Geneva for planned UN-hosted negotiations.

Mohammed Ali al-Huthi said his call for an end to missile and drone attacks was aimed at "supporting the efforts of the (UN) envoy and proving our good intentions", adding that it follows "our contact with the UN envoy and his request to stop launching missiles and drones".

The Huthis' foreign minister, Hisham Sharaf Abdallah, met UN officials on Sunday evening, according to the rebels' Saba news agency.

It quoted him as saying that the UN and the international community should "adopt the political path to stop the bloodshed and protect Yemenis' properties from destruction".

Fighting in Yemen intensified at the beginning of this month as the coalition renewed an offensive aimed at seizing Hodeida, a Red Sea city whose port serves as entry point for nearly all of the country's imports and humanitarian aid.

The World Health Organization says nearly 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since the Saudi intervention in March 2015, but rights groups believe the toll may be five times as high.

The war in Yemen has left the country on the edge of mass starvation and sparked what the UN has labelled the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce
Hong Kong democracy leaders plead not guilty in Umbrella Movement trial Hong Kong democracy leaders plead not guilty in Umbrella Movement trial
Victims mourned as toll hits 77 in California wildfire Victims mourned as toll hits 77 in California wildfire
With murder rate rising, how do Venezuelans survive? With murder rate rising, how do Venezuelans survive?
North Korea defector soldier is general's son North Korea defector soldier is general's son
US Army unfurls miles of fencing along border with Mexico US Army unfurls miles of fencing along border with Mexico

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

UN to convene Yemen talks in Sweden soon
Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
Norway freezes defence export licences to Saudi
Saudi coalition halts refueling deal with US for Yemen war
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
Uneasy calm in Yemen's Hodeida as residents fear renewed violence
149 killed as Yemen rebels hold back loyalists in Hodeida
Yemen president backs UN peace talks but vows to 'liberate' key port
What next for Yemen's Hodeida?

World

Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and Hodeida in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia and its allies to intervene on the government's side the following year
Top Huthi rebel calls for halt to attacks in Yemen
Wrestlers in Egypt are hopeful of one day achieving the fame enjoyed by professionals in the United States
Egyptian enthusiasts get American wrestling off the ground
Hector Beltran Leyva was a longtime Mexican drug cartel
Mexican ex-cartel boss Beltran Leyva dies in prison
The Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons in The Hague faces difficult talks over a new investigative team that will start work next year to apportion blame for attacks in Syria
Big powers set to clash at chemical weapons watchdog
X
Advertisement