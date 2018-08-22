Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump accuses ex-lawyer Cohen of making up 'stories' to get plea deal


Cohen Trump accuses ex-lawyer of making up 'stories' to get plea deal

The president's longtime lawyer dealt him a bitter political blow on Tuesday as he admitted to felony charges in New York that included making illegal campaign contributions -- and implicated the president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Donald Trump asserts that his former lawyer Michael Cohen's campaign finance violations were "not a crime" play

President Donald Trump asserts that his former lawyer Michael Cohen's campaign finance violations were "not a crime"

(AFP/File)

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Michael Cohen on Wednesday after his former lawyer implicated him in campaign finance violations, accusing him of making up "stories" in order to get a plea deal.

The president's longtime lawyer dealt him a bitter political blow on Tuesday as he admitted to felony charges in New York that included making illegal campaign contributions -- and implicated the president.

At almost the same time, Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud by a jury in Virginia.

In his first reaction to the Cohen bombshell, Trump asserted in a series of tweets that his former lawyer's campaign finance violations were "not a crime."

"Michael Cohen plead (sic) guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime," he tweeted, adding that "President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!"

The 2008 Obama campaign paid a $375,000 fine in 2013 to settle violations of a rule that contributions made 20 days before an election had to be reported within 48 hours.

Cohen's illegal campaign contributions involved secret hush payments he made on Trump's behalf during the 2016 campaign to two women who claimed to have had affairs with the Republican candidate.

Trump contrasted Cohen's actions with those of Manafort, whom he described as "such a brave man."

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family," Trump wrote. "Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to 'break' - make up stories in order to get a 'deal.'"

"A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!" Trump wrote, referring to the counts on which the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

Co-conspirator

He did not have similarly kind words for his ex-attorney.

"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!" Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, Cohen detailed how he made pre-election hush payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both claim to have had affairs with Trump.

But in a sensational twist, Cohen also pointed to the president -- or "individual 1" -- as a co-conspirator, alleging that he acted "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" in making those payments.

"I participated in this conduct with the purpose of influencing the election," a visibly crestfallen Cohen told the judge -- an admission that puts Trump himself in legal jeopardy.

Unlike Cohen, the 69-year-old Manafort did not take a plea deal, choosing to leave his fate to a jury and prompting speculation that he was hoping for a pardon by Trump -- something the president has refused to rule out.

Manafort's case went to the jury on Thursday after 12 days of gripping testimony about hidden bank accounts, betrayal and lavish spending on luxury homes, cars, antique rugs and clothes.

After four days of deliberation, jurors found him guilty of eight counts: five of making false income tax returns, two of bank fraud and one of failure to report foreign bank and financial accounts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Malta: Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania
In Austria: Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing
In Brazil: Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases In Brazil Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases
In South Africa: Man using racial slur sparks backlash In South Africa Man using racial slur sparks backlash
Macedonia: Trial starts for violent storming of parliament Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after...bullet
7 Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jetbullet
8 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
9 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
10 In India Government signals support for legalising gay sexbullet

Related Articles

Manafort, Cohen Two Trump lieutenants found guilty, president implicated
Trump US President denies knowing about 2016 Russian lawyer meeting
Opinion Michael Cohen, Trump fixer who pledged to 'take a bullet' for the president
Donald Trump New York sues US president for 'illegal conduct' at family foundation
Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrested
Trump US President 'on tape' discussing hush money for Playboy model
Trump Tape of President discussing hush money for alleged affair released
Cohen Trump ex-lawyer pleads guilty -- and implicates president
Manafort Trump's ex-campaign chief guilty of tax, bank fraud
Manafort Trump's ex-campaign chairman conviction and Cohen plea boost Mueller probe

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

Liviu Dragnea -- widely seen as Romania's most influential politician -- was unable to run for prime minister because of a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016
Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy
Starting August 23, 2018, the US will charge 25 percent import duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese products
US-China Trade war hits $100 billion in goods
South Koreans wave farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of the family reunion
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl came under fire for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding
Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding