Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump ex-lawyer Cohen pleads guilty -- and implicates president


Cohen Trump ex-lawyer pleads guilty -- and implicates president

he former lawyer and businessman pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud, one of bank fraud and two counts of violating campaign finance laws.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Cohen was Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer play

Michael Cohen was Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer

(AFP)

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's longtime lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts, including violations of campaign finance rules during the 2016 presidential race -- and implicated his former boss in the process.

The former lawyer and businessman pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud, one of bank fraud and two counts of violating campaign finance laws during the hearing before US District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan.

Questioned by the federal judge, Cohen said he had paid sums of $130,000 and $150,000 each to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, acting at his boss's request, in a bid to buy their silence "with the purpose of influencing the election."

Cohen did not specify the women's names, but the sums correspond to a payment known to have been made to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the election to silence her claims of a one-night stand with Trump -- and another destined for former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Cohen's explosive assertion -- which suggests Trump may have committed a crime -- was all the more spectacular coming from a man who once declared he was so loyal he would "take a bullet for the president."

Most of the counts against the 51-year-old Cohen carry maximum prison terms of five years, with the exception of making false statements to a financial institution, which carries up to 30 years.

Guilty pleas are common in the United States when it appears prosecutors have sufficient evidence for a conviction if the case goes to trial.

The FBI raided Cohen's home and office on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into whether Trump sought to obstruct the Russia meddling probe.

The plea deal came comes days after The New York Times reported that Cohen was also under investigation for tax and bank fraud, possibly exceeding $20 million via loans obtained by the taxi medallion business he owns with his family.

Just minutes earlier, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight counts, in the first trial resulting from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

A jury found Manafort guilty of five counts of making false income tax returns, two counts of bank fraud and one of failure to report foreign bank and financial accounts.

Each of the bank fraud counts carries a significant maximum sentence and the 69-year-old Manafort could theoretically live out the remainder of his years in prison -- though a legal expert told AFP it would run to under a decade in reality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Malta: Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania
In Austria: Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing
In Brazil: Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases In Brazil Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases
In South Africa: Man using racial slur sparks backlash In South Africa Man using racial slur sparks backlash
Macedonia: Trial starts for violent storming of parliament Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after...bullet
7 Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jetbullet
8 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
9 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
10 In India Government signals support for legalising gay sexbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump New York sues US president for 'illegal conduct' at family foundation
Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrested
Trump US President pardons conservative author, Martha Stewart could be next
Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub
In Isreal Ex-commandos innovate for 'weekend warriors'
Trump US President 'on tape' discussing hush money for Playboy model
Trump US President denies knowing about 2016 Russian lawyer meeting
Trump Tape of President discussing hush money for alleged affair released
Manafort Trump's ex-campaign chief guilty of tax, bank fraud
Manafort Trump's ex-campaign chairman conviction and Cohen plea boost Mueller probe

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

Liviu Dragnea -- widely seen as Romania's most influential politician -- was unable to run for prime minister because of a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016
Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy
Starting August 23, 2018, the US will charge 25 percent import duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese products
US-China Trade war hits $100 billion in goods
South Koreans wave farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of the family reunion
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl came under fire for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding
Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding