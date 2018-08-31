Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe


Youssef Chahed Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe

Khaled Kaddour, a former oil executive who was also responsible for mining, was dismissed less than a year after his appointment in September 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed speaks in parliament on July 28, 2018 play

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed speaks in parliament on July 28, 2018

(AFP/File)

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has fired his energy minister who is facing a corruption probe, the premier's office said Friday announcing a series of sackings.

Khaled Kaddour, a former oil executive who was also responsible for mining, was dismissed less than a year after his appointment in September 2017.

The 60-year-old's tenure has been marred by suspicions of graft, with Kaddour appearing before a judge in November over allegations of "administrative and financial corruption" within the ministry.

Legal proceedings are still underway and the prime minister's office did not give a reason for Kaddour's dismissal.

Hachem Hmidi, secretary of state at the ministry, was also sacked along with the director generals of judicial affairs and fuel.

The chief executive of the Tunisian National Oil Company was also removed from his post.

Announcing a broad overhaul of the energy and mines ministry, the prime minister's office said there would be an investigation into the workings of the department.

A commission of experts will be formed to restructure the ministry, which will now be attached to the industry ministry, Chahed's office said in a statement without specifying whether the measure would be permanent.

The shake-up is the latest move in the prime minister's anti-corruption drive, which has caught up numerous senior officials and businessmen since it was announced in May 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nasser Zefzafi: Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike Nasser Zefzafi Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike
McCain: Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye McCain Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye
Central African Republic: African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR Central African Republic African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR
France: Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters France Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters
Summer Time: EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change Summer Time EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change
Syrian Conflict: Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say Syrian Conflict Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses...bullet
5 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
6 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Nicolas Maduro President tells Venezuelan migrants to...bullet

Related Articles

Migration Crisis Lost at sea: 'Thousands' of dead migrants never identified
Mohamed Oussama Houij Tunisia anti-litter activist takes up 300-km, 30-beach challenge
In Tunisia People votes in first free municipal elections

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Observers are often all the more astonished by Saxon xenophobia give its comparatively low proportion of foreigners -- just 4.4 percent of the region's 4.1 million inhabitants, compared with 15 percent in some western states
Saxony Eastern state's long history with Germany's far right
The S-400 is the latest generation surface-to-air defence system developed by Russia
Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
A Syrian rebel fighter in Kafr Zita on August 30, 2018, as rebels prepare for a regime assault on Idlib province
In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault
Chemnitz in eastern Germany has hit the headlines in the past week over a wave of racist violence pitting far-right protesters against police
Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence