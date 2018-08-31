Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Turkey blacklists jihadist group as Idlib operation looms


Turkey Country blacklists jihadist group as Idlib operation looms

Turkey on Friday officially designated the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group as a "terrorist" organisation, ahead of an anticipated operation by the Syrian regime in the province of Idlib, much of which is controlled by the group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham controls large parts of Syria's northern Idlib province play

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham controls large parts of Syria's northern Idlib province

(AFP/File)

Turkey on Friday officially designated the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group as a "terrorist" organisation, ahead of an anticipated operation by the Syrian regime in the province of Idlib, much of which is controlled by the group.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been massing for days around Idlib near the Turkish border and look poised to launch what could be a last major battle in the civil war that has torn Syria since 2011.

Turkey, which has already listed Al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda as terror groups, updated its list of terror groups under a document published in the official gazette and included HTS on the new list.

It bracketed HTS as a variant name for Al-Nusra Front.

The HTS is dominated by the Fateh al-Sham faction, which was previously known as Al-Nusra Front before renouncing its ties to Al-Qaeda. HTS is currently the most powerful armed faction in Idlib.

Intense negotiations have been under way for weeks between regime supporter Russia, and Turkey, which backs opposition fighting for Assad's ouster.

It was not immediately clear whether Turkey's decision to update its list of terror groups to include HTS could indicate a green light from Ankara for a possible Russian-backed regime operation into Idlib.

Turkey has been keeping a wary eye on the possibility of the Idlib offensive, as it seeks to bring peace to Syria along with Russia and Assad's other main ally Iran.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has warned Russia that seeking a military solution in Idlib would cause "catastrophe" and trigger an new influx of refugees across its borders.

Turkey has 12 military observation posts inside Idlib aimed at monitoring a de-escalation zone and media reports have said it has sent concrete blocks over the border to reinforce them in case of an assault.

But analysts say Ankara could be prepared to accept a limited Russian-backed regime offensive against extremist groups, even if it leaves the question of the long-term control of the province open for now.

Accepting control by Assad over Idlib could be a step too far for Turkey but analysts say it is also determined to preserve its increasingly tight alliance with Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Amsterdam: Double stabbing at Amsterdam station, terrorism not ruled out In Amsterdam Double stabbing at Amsterdam station, terrorism not ruled out
In Argentina: Peso starts to recover after 2 days of crashes In Argentina Peso starts to recover after 2 days of crashes
In Germany: Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency In Germany Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency
In Baghdad: Suicide bomber kills 2 Iraq policemen: Security official In Baghdad Suicide bomber kills 2 Iraq policemen: Security official
In Spain: Sex workers claim same labour rights as others In Spain Sex workers claim same labour rights as others
Lana Del Rey: Singer cancels Israel show after boycott pressure Lana Del Rey Singer cancels Israel show after boycott pressure

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
5 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses...bullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping...bullet

Related Articles

Ukraine Russian, Orthodox patriarchs meet in Istanbul for crunch talks
Mike Pompeo US accuses Moscow of 'defending' Syria's Idlib offensive
Football Record-breaker Sahin quits Dortmund for Werder Bremen
Syrian Conflict Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say
Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
Politics The EU warns May that a Brexit breakthrough is still 'a long way off'
Currency Crisis Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira
Health Tips 10 times your weight gain might signal a big health problem
Politics Russia keeps saying the West is planning chemical attacks in Syria — and it's a sign Assad may be about to use them again

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

"Sergey Lavrov is defending Syrian and Russian assault on #Idlib," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, adding: "The U.S sees this as an escalation of an already dangerous conflict"
Mike Pompeo US accuses Moscow of 'defending' Syria's Idlib offensive
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has come under fire for the heavy-handed response of authorities to street protests
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua expels UN human rights mission
Bolivian President Evo Morales wants the International Court of Justice to give his country exclusive rights over the Silala river
Bolivia Government petitions ICJ over Chilean border river source
The allegations relate to exchanges between Vladimir Putin (pictured) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during peace talks in Minsk in 2015
In Moscow Kremlin denies Putin threatened to 'crush' Ukraine troops