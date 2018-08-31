Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira


Currency Crisis Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira

Tax on deposits of up to one year came down to 3 from 12 percent, and to zero from 10 percent on deposits of more than one year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The lira has lost nearly 45 percent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of this year play

The lira has lost nearly 45 percent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of this year

(AFP/File)

Turkey on Friday raised tax on foreign currency deposits in a bid to prop up the tumbling lira, in a presidential decision published in the official gazette.

The withholding tax on foreign currency deposits of up to six months was raised from 18 to 20 percent, while tax on deposits of up to one year was hiked from 15 to 16 percent, under the decision that came into force on Friday.

Meanwhile tax on lira savings deposits of up to six months was brought down from 15 to 5 percent.

Tax on deposits of up to one year came down to 3 from 12 percent, and to zero from 10 percent on deposits of more than one year.

The news helped the lira rebound slightly following earlier losses, trading Friday at 6.5 against the dollar and 7.6 against the euro.

The embattled lira had tumbled almost five percent in value on Thursday, trading at around 6.7 to the dollar, amid mounting concerns over the resignation of the deputy central bank governor.

The central bank has defied pressure to hike interest rates despite the lira crash and inflation that has surged to almost 16 percent.

Turkish media reported Thursday that deputy central bank deputy governor Erkan Kilimci was stepping down from the job he has held for the last two years to a new post at the Development Bank of Turkey.

Under the new rules, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to choose a figure of his own as new deputy governor.

Kilimci was one of four deputies to governor Murat Cetinkaya who sit on the monetary policy committee that sets interest rates.

Analysts say a hike is needed to stop the lira crisis but Erdogan, who once called interest rates "tool of exploitation", is opposed to any such move not to undermine growth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
In Syria: Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault
Saxony: Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence
In South Korea: Caffeine hit: Government bans coffee in schools In South Korea Caffeine hit: Government bans coffee in schools
Walid Muallem: Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression' Walid Muallem Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression'
In Canada: Court blocks construction of pipeline to Pacific In Canada Court blocks construction of pipeline to Pacific

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
6 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Donald Trump US President says China making things...bullet

Related Articles

Erdogan Bitter pills: President's possible remedies for Turkey crisis
Erdogan US feud helps president deflect blame for Turkey's economic woes
In Turkey Government says will respond if US imposes more sanctions
Erdogan President of Turkey vows to defy US 'threats' after currency crash
Iran Country gives most explicit rejection yet of US talks
Currency Mess Turkey lira crisis highlights emerging currencies plight
Andrew Brunson US rejects Turkey's offer to release pastor: report
In Turkey Erdogan's finance czar insists crisis-hit to emerge stronger
Mevlut Cavusoglu Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'
Syrian Conflict Russia-Turkey alliance surviving Idlib test -- for now

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

"We expect a little more, some movement beyond what the European Union has offered up to now, especially in the agricultural goods sector, market access," Aloysio Nunes said in an interview with AFP
Aloysio Nunes Brazil minister expresses frustration with EU side in Mercosur trade talks
"If we think of Latin America as a supportive community, it's clear that a quota system could be a good solution," Spanish Prime Mininster Pedro Sanchez told Blu Radio
Pedro Sanchez Spain PM calls for Venezuelan migrant quotas
Hundreds of African migrants, like the ones pictured here in July 2018, who had hoped to make their way to Europe, have been picked up in northern Morocco and placed in detention centres since the operation's launch
In Morocco Government targets migrant smuggling 'mafia'
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured April 2018, and his administration have drawn criticism from Amnesty International for using "enforced disappearance as a longstanding tactic to silence critics"
Amnesty International Nigeria must stop unlawful arrests, detentions