Turkey says working to prevent Idlib attacks


Turkey on Wednesday insisted the government is trying to prevent an assault on Syria's rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, as expectations rise of a regime offensive.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that Ankara wants to "prevent attacks on Idlib," as Syrian regime troops have for weeks been massing on the edges of the province which borders Turkey

(AFP)

Syrian regime troops have for weeks been massing on the edges of the province which borders Turkey, raising fears of a humanitarian disaster on a scale not yet seen in Syria's seven-year conflict.

Ankara wants to "prevent attacks on Idlib" Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a press conference with German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Idlib is one of the so-called "de-escalation" zones set up as a result of talks by Russia, Turkey and Iran last year as Damascus regained control of more of the country.

"From the day that it was clear there could be an attack on Idlib, we have been working hard to prevent the regime violating the ceasefire and to stop the attacks on Idlib," Cavusoglu told reporters during the conference in Ankara.

Maas said Germany shared Turkey's concern of a "looming humanitarian catastrophe" in Idlib.

"We will continue our efforts to prevent it. Turkey is possibly better prepared than others to weigh in on these developments," the German minister said.

Maas was in Ankara on Wednesday as the two countries seek to improve relations which have soured since the 2016 failed coup in Turkey, which resulted in a government crackdown on the opposition.

Maas met with Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara.

Germany's links with Turkey are of greater significance in Europe since three million ethnic Turks live in the continent's top economy, the largest diaspora abroad and a legacy of Germany's "guest worker" programme of the 1960s and 70s.

Ankara has recently turned to Europe following a bitter row with Washington over the detention of an American pastor, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel giving her support to the Turkish economy after the Turkish lira's dramatic fall last month.

Germany-Turkey relations improved recently especially after Turkey last month lifted an overseas travel ban on German journalist and translator Mesale Tolu on trial on terror-related charges.

Although there have been releases of jailed Germans including well-known journalist Deniz Yucel, seven German citizens remain in jail for political reasons.

During his two-day visit, Maas and Cavusoglu on Thursday will attend the opening ceremony of the German lycee in Istanbul on the school's 150th anniversary.

Erdogan is expected to visit Berlin on September 28 and 29.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

