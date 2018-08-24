Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Turkey warns military solution in Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'


Mevlut Cavusoglu Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Russia on Friday that seeking a military solution in Syria's last rebel-held province of Idlib would be disastrous.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime still holds Idlib's southeastern tip and he has set his sights on retaking control of the region, which borders Turkey play

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime still holds Idlib's southeastern tip and he has set his sights on retaking control of the region, which borders Turkey

(AFP/File)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Russia on Friday that seeking a military solution in Syria's last rebel-held province of Idlib would be disastrous.

"A military solution there will cause catastrophe," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Moscow with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Not only for the Idlib region but for the future of Syria, it will cause catastrophe and the clashes may last a long time," he warned.

Speculation is increasing that there could be a Russian-backed government assault on the northwestern province, home to Syria's last major rebel stronghold.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime still holds Idlib's southeastern tip and he has set his sights on retaking control of the region, which borders Turkey, calling this one of his priorities.

Cavusoglu warned of the risk heavy fighting would pose to the large civilian population.

"Civilians will be harmed. Where will the 3.5 million civilians go?" he asked, as Turkey has already taken in more than three million refugees from Syria.

'Halt refugee influx

Idlib is one of the so-called "de-escalation" zones set up as a result of talks by Russia, Turkey and Iran last year.

Cavusoglu stressed the need to keep the de-escalation zone in place "to halt any refugee influx".

"It's also important for Turkey because they are on the other side of our border. They pose a threat to us first," he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned of the risk heavy fighting would pose to the large civilian population play

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned of the risk heavy fighting would pose to the large civilian population

(AFP)

Nonetheless rebel-backer Turkey considers "it is very important that those radical groups, terrorists are rendered ineffective," he said.

Putin later met both the Turkish foreign and defence ministers in Moscow.

In televised comments the Russian leader said that through the efforts of Russia, Turkey and other countries, they had "managed to seriously move forward in settling the Syrian crisis".

Yet the situation in Syria remains one of the "burning questions" for Russia, he admitted.

Russia's Lavrov on Friday called the situation in Idlib "multi-faceted" and called for separating out "the healthy opposition from terrorist structures".

"When the de-escalation zone was created in Idlib, no one proposed using it for terrorists to hide behind the civilian population like a human shield," he said.

"Especially as they aren't just lying low there. Raids are constantly coming from there as well as firing on the positions of the Syrian army".

Strategic role

The Turkish foreign minister said Ankara would still rely on talks with Russia and Iran, known as the Astana peace process, widely seen as an attempt to circumvent largely fruitless UN talks on Syria.

The high-level visit to Russia by Turkish ministers comes as Turkey is feuding with NATO ally United States over an American pastor held for two years on terror charges.

US President Donald Trump this month announced sanctions against Turkey that caused the lira to plunge in value.

Idlib is a strategically important province adjacent to Latakia, a regime stronghold on the Mediterranean coast that is home to Assad's clan.

The jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance controls around 60 percent of Idlib while other Turkey-supported rebel groups hold most of the rest.

Analysts say any regime offensive will probably be limited to a small area of Idlib, with a deal between Russia and Turkey likely to determine the fate of the rest of the province.

More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria's war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Russia began a bombing campaign in support of Assad's regime in September 2015 and has helped him win back large parts of the country.

burs-am/ma/klm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Egypt: Government arrests former diplomat and six others: lawyer In Egypt Government arrests former diplomat and six others: lawyer
In Ghana: Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13 In Ghana Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13
Pope Francis: US clerical abuse survivor implores Pontiff to act Pope Francis US clerical abuse survivor implores Pontiff to act
European Union: EU slams Italian 'threats' to pull funding over migrants European Union EU slams Italian 'threats' to pull funding over migrants
United Nations: 22 children killed by air strike in Yemen United Nations 22 children killed by air strike in Yemen
Donald Trump: US President calls off Pompeo North Korea trip, blasts China Donald Trump US President calls off Pompeo North Korea trip, blasts China

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
5 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
6 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
7 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman activist:...bullet
8 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in...bullet
9 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
10 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet

Related Articles

Turkey Country's top official to head to US as strains bash lira
In Turkey Pompeo hopeful on case of detained US pastor
Turkey Country vows retaliation in crisis with US over pastor
The United States Country slaps sanctions on top Turkish officials over detained pastor
Andrew Brunson Turkey lawyer appeals to court to release US pastor
Turkey Teacher thanks supporters after Mongolia thwarts suspected kidnap
Mongolia Country grounds Turkish plane after suspected kidnap attempt
Trump US President demands Turkey 'immediately' release US pastor
World Turkey resists pressure to release American Pastor from jail

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

An Islamic State group flag in the Syrian town of Tabqa as it is being removed by a member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces on April 30, 2017
Islamic State 3 Southeast Asians in beheading video blacklisted by US
Muscat grapes picked during the season's first harvest at a vineyard in Fitou earlier this month
In France French winemakers cheer vintage year
Park Geun-hye is the third former South Korean president to be convicted on criminal charges after leaving office
Park Geun-hye S. Korean ex-president Park's sentence extended
A widely circulated image of Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl and Putin dancing at her wedding last weekend has fuelled questions about whether Moscow is being passed intelligence gathered by Austia's secret service
Vladimir Putin President's shadow falls on Austria secret services