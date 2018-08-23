Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Uganda's pop star MP charged with treason


Robert Kyagulanyi Uganda's pop star MP charged with treason

Uganda on Thursday filed treason charges against pop star-turned-MP Robert Kyagulanyi shortly after prosecutors dropped accusations of illegal weapons possession against him, in a case that has prompted an international outcry.

  • Published:
Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, pictured on July 11 at a protest in Kampala over plans to impose a tax on social media. The 36-year-old singer was elected to Uganda's parliament last year play

Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, pictured on July 11 at a protest in Kampala over plans to impose a tax on social media. The 36-year-old singer was elected to Uganda's parliament last year

(AFP/File)

Uganda on Thursday filed treason charges against pop star-turned-MP Robert Kyagulanyi shortly after prosecutors dropped accusations of illegal weapons possession against him, in a case that has prompted an international outcry.

The Chief Magistrate Court in the northern town of Gulu ordered Kyagulanyi -- stage name Bobi Wine -- to be held in custody until August 30. He will appear alongside 34 others also charged with treason last week.

Earlier, a military court withdrew charges against Kyagulanyi for illegally possessing weapons, saying he was to face the more serious charge of treason in a civilian court.

Kyagulanyi was then taken to the magistrate's court where he appeared hobbling and with a scarf in the colours of the Ugandan flag around his neck.

"The charade, pretence and wanton abuse of Bobi's rights by the army has ended. Now we can embark on a civilian court to get justice," said Nicholas Opiyo, one of his lawyers.

Veteran Ugandan opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, was arrested by police in Kampala on Thursday to prevent him from joining protests against Kyagulanyi's detention.

Torture accusations

Kyagulanyi was first arrested last week while campaigning in a hard-fought by-election that also drew President Yoweri Museveni in support of the ruling party candidate.

During the campaign a crowd jeered Museveni's convoy and threw stones breaking his car window.

Afterwards, Kyagulanyi, 36, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, an offence tried under military law in Uganda, while 34 others, including four MPs, were charged with treason

Kyagulanyi's lawyer and family have accused security forces of beating and torturing him while in detention, claims denied by the military.

The court in Gulu ordered that while remaining in custody Kyagulanyi must be allowed access to private medical care.

The 36 year-old, who entered politics last year, is fast becoming a lightning rod for youthful opposition to the long rule of Museveni, 74, who seized power in 1986 as the head of a rebel army.

His arrest has attracted an unusual amount of attention and sparked protests in Uganda and abroad.

On Thursday, supporters gathered in Nairobi, London, Tokyo and Washington to show their support.

Meanwhile, close to a hundred musicians, artists, activists and politicians this week signed an open letter condemning his treatment.

Signatories included Chris Martin, Angelique Kidjo, Chrissie Hynde and Damon Albarn, writer Wole Soyinka and the deputy leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Tom Watson.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Inside a Nigerian farming community where men and women speak different languages but understand each other
Strategy International Breweries to open a $250 million factory in Nigeria, the largest in Africa outside South Africa
Strategy Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
Tech These 3 African countries want their citizens to own part of MTN
Tech Meet Mazen Mroue, the new MTN Nigeria COO in charge of commercial and technical functions
Football Champs Wydad, Ahly reach CAF Champions League last eight
Finance Kenya hit with sharp shortage of Soybeans and Sunflower forcing traders to turn to Uganda,Tanzania

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail