Uganda's pop star MP gets bail


(AFP)

Ugandan singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, was released on bail Monday after two weeks in detention.

Kyagulanyi and 33 others, including two fellow serving MPs, are facing treason charges in a case that has triggered an international outcry.

They were arrested after stones were thrown at President Yoweri Museveni's convoy, breaking a car window, as he visited the town of Arua to support the ruling-party candidate during a by-election.

On Monday, judge Stephen Mubiru at the high court in the northern town of Gulu released Kyagulanyi and some of his co-accused on bail.

Two serving opposition MPs, one former MP and the winner of the by-election, Kassiano Wadri, were also granted bail.

The defendants are due in court again on August 30.

Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, pictured on July 11 at a protest in Kampala over plans to impose a tax on social media. The 36-year-old singer was elected to Uganda's parliament last year play

Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, pictured on July 11 at a protest in Kampala over plans to impose a tax on social media. The 36-year-old singer was elected to Uganda's parliament last year

(AFP/File)

A separate charge of weapons possession against Kyagulanyi was dropped by a military court last week.

In court appearances Kyagulanyi has appeared subdued and hobbling, or used crutches. His lawyers and family claim he has been beaten and tortured while in detention, allegations denied by authorities.

Monday's hearing was attended by a gallery of well-known opposition politicians, some of whom stood surety for the accused.

Nearly a hundred musicians, artists, activists and politicians last week signed an open letter condemning Kyagulanyi's treatment.

Signatories included Chris Martin, Angelique Kidjo, Chrissie Hynde and Damon Albarn, writer Wole Soyinka and the deputy leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Tom Watson.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

World

Eleven-year-old boy Nicky Verstappen was raped and killed at a Dutch summer camp two decades ago
In Spain Suspect in 1998 murder of Dutch boy appears in court
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who has come under attack from all sides, gives an interview to Iranian television
Hassan Rouhani Iran's President under attack from all sides
Ethiopia's Prime minister Abiy Ahmed Abiy, who took office in April, has prioritised reconciliation between critics and the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which has held power unopposed for 27 years
Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian PM vows 'free and fair' 2020 polls
The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) aerial bomb, thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week
In Germany WWII bomb defused after 18,500 evacuated