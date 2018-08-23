Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK plans to adopt EU rules in case of no-deal Brexit


UK Country plans to adopt EU rules in case of no-deal Brexit

Britain's Brexit secretary said on Thursday that London will take unilateral action and respect EU rules in some sectors to keep trade flowing if Brussels refuses to cooperate and strike a deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain is due to leave the European Union in March next year play

Britain is due to leave the European Union in March next year

(AFP)

Britain's Brexit secretary said on Thursday that London will take unilateral action and respect EU rules in some sectors to keep trade flowing if Brussels refuses to cooperate and strike a deal.

Dominic Raab insisted he was "still confident" of reaching a deal with the European Union -- but is nonetheless due to set out the government's advice about planning for a departure without an agreement.

London and Brussels are yet to reach a deal on the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc, due to take place in March next year.

London's proposal would keep Britain close to the EU on trade -- but parts of it have been rejected by Brussels.

"I remain confident a good deal is within our sights, and that remains our top, and overriding, priority," Raab said.

If the EU responds with the level of ambition and pragmatism, we will strike a strong deal that benefits both sides," he told BBC radio.

"But we must be ready to consider the alternative.

Britain's Brexit Minister Dominic Raab says he is confident of a 'good deal' to leave the EU play

Britain's Brexit Minister Dominic Raab says he is confident of a 'good deal' to leave the EU

(AFP/File)

"In some cases, it means taking unilateral action to maintain as much continuity as possible in the short term, in the event of no deal -- irrespective of whether the EU reciprocates."

London and Brussels hope to strike a deal by October, to allow its ratification by the European and British parliaments before the UK leaves the bloc.

The government on Thursday is publishing the first 25 in a series of around 80 technical notices advising businesses and citizens what they need to do to prepare for a no-deal scenario.

"Our overarching aim is to facilitate the smooth, continued, functioning of business, transport, infrastructure, research, aid programmes and funding streams," said Raab.

He cited pharmaceuticals, saying Britain would recognise batch-tested medicines produced in the EU.

He said Britain already kept three months' worth of buffer stock for more than 200 medicines and would work with the industry to stockpile a further six weeks in the "worst-case scenario".

Raab said Britain and the EU had reached Brexit agreements on around 80 percent of issues, but the Irish border situation remained unresolved.

Britain voted to leave the EU in a June 2016 referendum and is due to exit on March 29 next year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

Tech BuzzFeed is making another live TV show for Twitter following 'AM to DM'
Finance George Clooney made nearly twice as much as The Rock last year — and he has tequila to thank
Finance The annual Jackson Hole conference kicks off today — here's what to expect from the elite summer retreat for the world's central bankers
Politics Theresa May could open Britain's borders for goods under a no-deal Brexit
Politics The British public now expects a no-deal Brexit
Strategy 7 times customers turned on the companies they once loved
Tech Jeremy Corbyn: Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Netflix should pay for the BBC
Strategy Target's CEO just signaled the end of the retail apocalypse (TGT)
Tech There's a big difference between good and bad fat — here's how to pick the best heart-healthy fats

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail