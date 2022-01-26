RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

UK scraps COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated travellers

Authors:

Evans Effah

The UK government has announced plans to remove all Covid-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers entering England, effective February 11.

Heathrow Airport Arrivals
Heathrow Airport Arrivals

"From 0400 on February 11th, passengers entering England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to book a Day-2 arrivals test."

Following the announcement, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said: “Today’s announcement provides a welcome boost to the travel industry and UK economy.

“Finally fully-vaccinated customers can start to book with confidence whether they are doing business, going on holiday or reuniting with friends and family without the additional costly and time-consuming burden of testing.

“It sends a clear message to the rest of the world that global Britain is back in business.

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to take a pre-departure test as well as a Day-2 PCR test, however the requirement for a Day-8 PCR test is also being removed from February 11th.

BA in a release said all passengers will still be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) prior to their arrival in England.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Burkina Faso President Kabore 'detained' by soldiers

Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta: Ousted Mali president dies aged 76

Late President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta

Burkina Faso coup: How President Kabore's ouster unfolded