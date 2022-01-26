UK scraps COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated travellers

Following the announcement, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said: “Today’s announcement provides a welcome boost to the travel industry and UK economy.

“Finally fully-vaccinated customers can start to book with confidence whether they are doing business, going on holiday or reuniting with friends and family without the additional costly and time-consuming burden of testing.

“It sends a clear message to the rest of the world that global Britain is back in business.”

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to take a pre-departure test as well as a Day-2 PCR test, however the requirement for a Day-8 PCR test is also being removed from February 11th.