"From 0400 on February 11th, passengers entering England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to book a Day-2 arrivals test."
UK scraps COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated travellers
The UK government has announced plans to remove all Covid-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers entering England, effective February 11.
Following the announcement, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said: “Today’s announcement provides a welcome boost to the travel industry and UK economy.
“Finally fully-vaccinated customers can start to book with confidence whether they are doing business, going on holiday or reuniting with friends and family without the additional costly and time-consuming burden of testing.
“It sends a clear message to the rest of the world that global Britain is back in business.”
Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to take a pre-departure test as well as a Day-2 PCR test, however the requirement for a Day-8 PCR test is also being removed from February 11th.
BA in a release said all passengers will still be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) prior to their arrival in England.
