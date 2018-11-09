Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ukraine leader refuses to fire prosecutor after activist acid attack death

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday refused to accept the resignation of his top prosecutor over the death of an anti-corruption campaigner following a horrific acid attack, his office said.

  • Published:
Gandzyuk was an outspoken critic of corruption in law enforcement agencies play

Gandzyuk was an outspoken critic of corruption in law enforcement agencies

(AFP/File)

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday refused to accept the resignation of his top prosecutor over the death of an anti-corruption campaigner following a horrific acid attack, his office said.

The announcement came just hours after a top EU official urged Ukrainian authorities to identify and punish those responsible for the high-profile crime.

Kateryna Gandzyuk, who worked as an adviser to the mayor of the southern city of Kherson, was attacked in July and had about a litre of acid poured on her.

The 33-year-old died on Sunday after months of treatment including more than ten surgeries, sparking fresh condemnation of the government.

Civil society activists accuse the authorities of failing to complete the investigation or find out who ordered the attack.

General Attorney Yuriy Lutsenko this week submitted a letter of resignation to Poroshenko over the affair.

A representative of Poroshenko's office said he had rejected Lutsenko's resignation, noting that lawmakers failed to approve his dismissal in a test vote in parliament this week.

"He is facing important tasks," the representative told AFP in written comments on Friday.

The growing controversy poses a new embarrassment for the pro-Western leader who is expected to run for re-election next year.

'Deeply shocked'

Just a few hours earlier EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said during a visit to Kiev that the international community was "deeply shocked" by the tragedy.

"It's something we cannot accept," he told a news conference, urging the Ukrainian government to identify and punish those who have ordered the attack.

"We all to have work hard to clear up this crime," he said. "The international community pays attention."

Police have detained two people and another three have been placed under house arrest but the mastermind is believed to be at large.

Two Ukrainian journalists have alleged that an aide to a lawmaker from Poroshenko's party may have acted as an intermediary in the attack.

The assistant, Igor Pavlovsky, has confirmed that he was questioned as a witness but denied being involved.

Gandzyuk was an outspoken critic of corruption in law enforcement agencies. She was hospitalised with burns on more than 30 percent of her body, including her upper torso, arms, and face.

Her death has drawn fresh attention to a spate of assaults on other anti-corruption campaigners over the past few months.

Post-Soviet Ukraine, which is locked in a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the industrial east, dreams of joining the European Union.

Poroshenko's government has sought to overhaul the law enforcement agencies and push through other ambitious reforms, but critics say corruption is still rampant and many attacks on activists and journalists remain unpunished.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU 'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations
The Ukraine war: key facts
Baby boom for some nations, bust for others
Politics The US military's top officer says Russia and China present different challenges — but they both can rival US power
Balkans deal on war missing an 'investment in peace'
Crimea bridge backdrop for Russian 'propaganda' rom-com
Football Fernandinho the glue binding surging Man City together
Lifestyle Stunning photos of redheads from around the world
Ukrainian activist dies three months after acid attack

World

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).
Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'
Esperance de Tunis fans cheer for their team at the Rades Olympic Stadium in October 2018
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
X
Advertisement