Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ukraine marks 2014 battlefield massacre it blames on Russia


Ukraine Country marks 2014 battlefield massacre it blames on Russia

Hundreds of people gathered in Kiev on Wednesday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of one of the deadliest battles in Ukraine's war with Russia-backed rebels.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hundreds of white crosses with portraits of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the 2014 Ilovaysk massacre were placed outside the Russian embassy in Kiev on Wednesday play

Hundreds of white crosses with portraits of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the 2014 Ilovaysk massacre were placed outside the Russian embassy in Kiev on Wednesday

(AFP)

Hundreds of people gathered in Kiev on Wednesday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of one of the deadliest battles in Ukraine's war with Russia-backed rebels.

Kiev has blamed the massacre on Russian troops armed with heavy weapons it says helped the rebels surround Ukrainian troops in the eastern town of Ilovaysk in August 2014.

Some 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, over 450 wounded, 300 captured and 84 went missing in the battle, according to Kiev officials.

More than four hundred people flocked to the Russian embassy in Kiev to mark the battle on Wednesday, placing hundreds of white crosses with portraits of slain Ukrainian soldiers in front of the building and pouring red paint over them to symbolise the terrible bloodshed.

Ukrainian soldiers who returned from Ilovaysk came to honour the memory of their fellow servicemen holding the country's blue and yellow national flags.

More than four hundred people flocked to the Russian embassy in Kiev to mark one of the deadliest battles in Ukraine's war with Russian-backed rebels play

More than four hundred people flocked to the Russian embassy in Kiev to mark one of the deadliest battles in Ukraine's war with Russian-backed rebels

(AFP)

Some of the activists held portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin saying: "The face of the war."

"Each interrupted life is a crime of the Russian aggressor, for which he will certainly be punished," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

The Ilovaysk massacre followed weeks of battles around the town which led to Ukrainian forces in the area becoming surrounded. Most died trying to break through enemy ranks.

An investigation by Kiev found that a massive incursion of Russian troops on August 23-24 shot at Ukrainian forces as they tried to escape, despite an agreement with Russian command to provide them with a safe corridor.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border.

Moscow has denied the allegations despite evidence it has been involved in the fighting and gives open political support to the rebels.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the rebel insurgency broke out in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pedro Sanchez: Spain PM says Franco mausoleum cannot be 'place of reconciliation' Pedro Sanchez Spain PM says Franco mausoleum cannot be 'place of reconciliation'
In Amsterdam: Security staff calls off strike at Schiphol In Amsterdam Security staff calls off strike at Schiphol
Bahrain: Over 100 rights groups urge city to free activist Rajab Bahrain Over 100 rights groups urge city to free activist Rajab
Angel Napout: Former S. America football boss jailed for nine years in US Angel Napout Former S. America football boss jailed for nine years in US
In Norway: No question of withdrawing Suu Kyi Nobel Peace Prize: official In Norway No question of withdrawing Suu Kyi Nobel Peace Prize: official
Donald Trump: US President says China making things 'much more difficult' with N. Korea Donald Trump US President says China making things 'much more difficult' with N. Korea

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
5 Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent...bullet
6 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
7 Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face justice...bullet
8 Macron Blow for French President as star minister quitsbullet
9 Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision...bullet
10 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Russia is getting ready for its biggest war games since the Cold War — a potential sign they're worried about NATO
Opinion What if Trump did actually shoot someone on Fifth Avenue?
World Russia hated McCain, and will miss him dearly
Politics The US Air Force is spending big to upgrade bases near Russia and testing out a 'base in a box' to make it easier
Strategy 21 billionaires who grew up poor
Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision on Ukraine church
Politics Paul Manafort reportedly sought a plea deal with Mueller to prevent his second trial from going forward
McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator
Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) met his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow on Wednesday
Sergei Lavrov Russia hopes West won't 'obstruct anti-terror operation' in Syria
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu appeared in court on Wednesday but was not formally charged, with the case postponed until October
In Kenya Corruption trial of senior judge suspended
Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond resigned from his party following sexual misconduct allegations
Alex Salmond Scotland ex-first minister quits SNP amid harassment claims
London and Brussels last week agreed to start rolling Brexit negotiations as fears grow that Britain could leave the bloc next year without a deal
Dominic Raab UK and EU can reach deal by October: Brexit minister