Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


UN experts suspend Hungary visit over access to migrants

A group of United Nations human rights experts said Thursday they had suspended a trip to Hungary after the government denied them access to sites where migrants are being held.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hungary's Tompa "transit zone", seen here in April 2017, is implicated in potentially illegal detentions play

Hungary's Tompa "transit zone", seen here in April 2017, is implicated in potentially illegal detentions

(AFP)

A group of United Nations human rights experts said Thursday they had suspended a trip to Hungary after the government denied them access to sites where migrants are being held.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions had been invited by Budapest to visit the country this week.

Committee member Setondji Roland Adjovi told AFP in an email that Hungary was aware the experts intended to visit the Roszke and Tompa "transit zones", two sites implicated in potentially illegal detentions.

Hungary was "fully on notice, through various means before and during the visit, that the Working Group considers (the two sites) as places of deprivation of liberty," he added.

Adjovi said the committee habitually carries out both announced and unannounced visits during country missions.

Hungarian authorities were not informed about the timing of the visits to Roszke and Tompa, he added.

"The Working Group showed up at those two locations simultaneously (on Wednesday) and was not allowed to enter," he said.

The experts then told the government they would not continue the mission.

"Unimpeded access to all places of deprivation of liberty including these transit zones must be guaranteed to independent international, regional and national organisations," the experts said in a statement.

The terms of reference for visits by the group require states to guarantee freedom of inquiry, especially concerning "confidential and unsupervised contacts with persons deprived of their liberty," the statement said.

The group said it "hoped that the Government of Hungary would enter into a constructive dialogue to enable the delegates (to) resume their visit in the near future."

Hungary under anti-migrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban has had an increasingly tense relationship with UN human rights bodies.

In a September speech at the UN Human Rights Council, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused "pro-migration" UN officials of "spreading lies" about the country.

Former UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein in May accused Orban of being a "racist."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Seven UN peacekeepers killed in in eastern DR Congo Seven UN peacekeepers killed in in eastern DR Congo
More than 1,500 caravan migrants at US-Mexico border: AFP More than 1,500 caravan migrants at US-Mexico border: AFP
Khashoggi: From Saudi royal insider to open critic Khashoggi: From Saudi royal insider to open critic
S.Korea says too early to restart industrial zone with North S.Korea says too early to restart industrial zone with North
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan wins bail in France rape case Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan wins bail in France rape case
Saudi prosecutor exonerates crown prince in Khashoggi murder Saudi prosecutor exonerates crown prince in Khashoggi murder

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

S.Korea says too early to restart industrial zone with North
Eritrea Ethiopia's prime minister and Eritrea's President bromance pays off handsomely after UN lifts off 9-year sanction
APO Joint statement of the 7th EU-South Africa summit
Uneasy calm in Yemen's Hodeida as residents fear renewed violence
Trump to raise North Korea sanctions with Chinese leader, Pence says
Bangladesh photographer detained during protests gets bail
Lifestyle The 13 biggest mistakes you're making on dating apps — and how to stop
Yemen president backs UN peace talks but vows to 'liberate' key port

World

India has an estimated monkey population of 50 million and roughly 10,000 are believed to roam Agra
Baby snatched by monkey dies in Taj Mahal city
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) met with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Singapore on November 14, although their nations are technically at war
Abe, Putin to accelerate WWII treaty talks stalled by island row
Bangladeshi activist and photographer Shahidul Alam, seen here in a file photo taken in August 2018, had unsuccessfully applied for bail four times since being arrested
Bangladesh photographer detained during protests gets bail
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting his next moves after his defence minister resigned over a controversial Gaza ceasefire, throwing his coalition into crisis and raising the possibility of early elections
Netanyahu plots next moves in Israel coalition crisis
X
Advertisement