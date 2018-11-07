Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


UN salutes Damascus allowing Yarmuk Palestinians to return

The United Nations on Wednesday welcomed a Syrian regime plan to allow Palestinians back home to the ravaged Damascus suburb of Yarmuk after expelling jihadists.

  • Published:
A boy looks at destroyed buildings in the Palestinian camp of Yarmuk in southern Damascus on November 1, 2018 play

A boy looks at destroyed buildings in the Palestinian camp of Yarmuk in southern Damascus on November 1, 2018

(AFP)

The United Nations on Wednesday welcomed a Syrian regime plan to allow Palestinians back home to the ravaged Damascus suburb of Yarmuk after expelling jihadists.

Tens of thousands of pre-war residents have been unable to return to the large Palestinian refugee camp in the south of the capital since regime forces ousted the Islamic State group in May.

On Tuesday, deputy foreign minister Faisal al-Meqdad said Damascus had created a "plan for the return of all refugees to the camp", though he did not give a date.

The UN agency for Palestinians refugees, UNRWA, on Wednesday applauded the decision.

"UNRWA welcomes the decision by the Syrian government to allow Palestine refugees to return to their homes in Yarmuk camp," spokesman Chris Gunness said.

Some 160,000 Palestinians lived in Yarmuk before the start of Syria's seven-year conflict.

After years of devastating fighting, siege and bombardment, much of the district has been reduced to a sea of grey rubble and mangled steel, though main roads have been cleared of debris.

Only a few dozen families now live amid its bombed-out buildings.

UNRWA has 23 premises there including 16 schools, all of which have been damaged.

It has faced a funding crisis since August when the United States, its largest single donor, announced it would end its US$350 million a year funding.

"We call on the international community to provide support for UNRWA to allow the agency to provide core services, including health services and education, to Palestine refugees who return to Yarmuk," Gunness said.

"The camp is largely destroyed and there is a need for the municipality to restore basic infrastructure, including water, electricity and sewage," he said.

Set up in 1957 after the creation of the state of Israel, Yarmuk evolved from a camp of tents into a bustling neighbourhood that was home to Syrians as well as Palestinian refugees.

"Yarmuk was home to almost 30 percent of the Palestine refugee population in Syria before they were displaced," Gunness said.

Many of Yarmuk's residents fled after rebels overran the neighbourhood in 2012, leaving those who remained to face severe food shortages under a years-long regime siege, and then jihadists.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization has funded rubble clearing, but rebuilding awaits a green light from Damascus.

Syria's war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

US hopes Russia remains 'permissive' of Israel strikes in Syria
Syria says planning for Palestinian refugee returns to Yarmouk
France seeks arrest of three Syrian officials over missing citizens
Coalition working to ease tensions between Turkey, Syria Kurds
Idlib deal sparks fresh diplomatic push to end Syria war
Syria summit says Idlib ceasefire must be safeguarded
Israel accuses Syria, Iran of ordering Gaza rocket fire
Syria parents spurn Kurd schools over university fears
Displaced to the desert, Syrians struggle to eke out living

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on June 24, 2018
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe
X
Advertisement