Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN urges Syria not to 'revictimise' children of Idlib fighters


United Nations UN urges Syria not to 'revictimise' children of Idlib fighters

The UN urged Syria Friday not to "revictimise" the children of fighters in Idlib amid a feared government offensive on the rebel-held province, insisting they were not responsible for their parents' actions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Idlib, which borders Turkey, is home to nearly three million people, up to half of whom are rebels and civilians transferred en masse from other territories play

Idlib, which borders Turkey, is home to nearly three million people, up to half of whom are rebels and civilians transferred en masse from other territories

(AFP/File)

The UN urged Syria Friday not to "revictimise" the children of fighters in Idlib amid a feared government offensive on the rebel-held province, insisting they were not responsible for their parents' actions.

The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, voiced alarm at the likely impact of a major military operation in the province, which is home to some three million people -- a third of them children.

"The greatest concern is that among the very strong military rhetoric at the moment, we seem to forget that there are more than one million children living in that area," UNICEF's director for emergency operations Manuel Fontaine told AFP in an interview.

Fontaine was just back from a trip to Syria, where he travelled to Damascus, Homs and Aleppo but did not gain access to Idlib.

He voiced particular concern for the children of rebel fighters in that province, worrying that they might suffer the consequences of their parents' choices.

"I think there is a real risk to revictimise these children and again associate them to what their fathers might have done," said Fontaine.

"It is extremely important that common sense prevails... and that frankly, when you are a four-year-old, a five-year-old, a 10-year-old or 11-year-old, and your parents have made a particular decision, that is not your responsibility," he said.

"The protection of these children is extremely important to us, and we will certainly be watching over that very carefully."

'Particularly vulnerable'

Fontaine's comments came amid fears of an imminent government offensive on Syria's only remaining rebel-held province.

Government forces looked poised to launch what could be one of the last major battles of the civil war that has torn Syria apart since 2011.

After retaking a succession of rebel bastions around the country this year, the government of President Bashar al-Assad has set its sights on Idlib.

The province, which borders Turkey, is home to nearly three million people, up to half of whom are rebels and civilians transferred en masse after pro-government forces retook formerly rebel-held areas.

"We know that in Idlib, there are children who have been displaced five, six, seven times already," Fontaine said, pointing out that many had already lived through massive military attacks in places like Aleppo, Homs and Eastern Ghouta.

"They are particularly vulnerable," he said.

A major military operation in the province is expected to pose a particular humanitarian nightmare because there is no nearby opposition territory left in Syria where people could be evacuated to.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura called Thursday for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow civilians to evacuate to nearby areas under government control.

Fontaine stressed that anyone opting to leave "would have to be protected and provided immediate humanitarian assistance.

"We need to be given access to them very rapidly so that we can help."

He also stressed that "any movement needs to be voluntary," and that "those who decide to stay still need to be protected. They are civilians, and they shouldn't be put in harm's way."

He said UNICEF was laying contingency plans "to provide immediate assistance to up to 400,000 displaced people."

The UN humanitarian organisation has meanwhile estimated that as many as 800,000 people might flee in one of the Syrian war's largest displacements yet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Robert Kyagulanyi: Ugandan pop star MP flies to US for treatment: lawyer Robert Kyagulanyi Ugandan pop star MP flies to US for treatment: lawyer
Mauritania: People vote in last election before key presidential ballot Mauritania People vote in last election before key presidential ballot
United States: US presses ahead with Mexico trade pact, talks with Canada resume next week United States US presses ahead with Mexico trade pact, talks with Canada resume next week
Ukraine: Country mourns rebel leader after blast Ukraine Country mourns rebel leader after blast
Trump: US President to skip Asian regional summits, Pence to travel instead Trump US President to skip Asian regional summits, Pence to travel instead
In Brazil: Top electoral court votes down Lula candidacy In Brazil Top electoral court votes down Lula candidacy

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
5 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
6 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
7 Venice Film Festival Hilarious royal comedy leads feisty...bullet
8 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at September...bullet
9 Robert Kyagulanyi Ugandan pop star MP flies to US for...bullet
10 Trump US could send Islamic State 'Beatles', others to...bullet

Related Articles

Politics How a 60-year-old BBC radio show may be one of the only things keeping the world from nuclear war
In Idlib Hayat Tahrir al-Sham: Syria regime's toughest foe
United States US ends funding for UN Palestinian refugee agency
Guatemala Jimmy Morales shuts down UN anti-corruption mission
Nicaragua Country expels UN human rights mission
Trump US President to skip Asian regional summits, Pence to travel instead
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua expels UN human rights mission
Strategy The 50 best colleges in America, ranked
In Germany Government to raise funds for Palestinian refugee agency

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Cuba was long a hostile place for the LGBT community but the new constitution would recognize same sex marriage if it passes a referendum
Catholic Church Cuban archbishop urges government to reject same-sex marriage
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales delivers a press conference in Guatemala City on August 31, 2018. Morales announced Guatemala will not renew the mandate of a UN anti-corrption mission, which he accused of interfering in the country's internal affairs.
Guatemala Jimmy Morales shuts down UN anti-corruption mission
Chiquita branded bananas at a market in London, on November 22, 2017. Thirteen ex directors will face trial in Colombia on charges of financing right-wing paramilitary groups
Colombia 13 ex-Chiquita aides face trial on paramilitary funding